Senior Hiring Event Bridges the Gap Between Students and Real-World Opportunities

Each spring marks a season for change – and in the case of Iowa’s next generation, a time to explore available pathways after high school.

For employers, however, it can be challenging to connect with seniors to promote real-world opportunities. And, with about 40% of Iowa high school graduates planning to go directly into the workforce, that’s a big talent pool. To help bridge that gap, the Greater Des Moines Partnership collaborated with the Ankeny Community School District to launch Ankeny’s first Senior Hiring Event on March 24, connecting local employers directly with graduating seniors interested in full-time careers following high school. The event allowed employers to interview multiple students in one location over the course of a few hours.

So, Mark Thompson, Senior Project Manager at Neumann Brothers in Des Moines, readily accepted The Partnership’s invitation to join the March 24 event. Thompson was looking for candidates eager to work in a fast-paced trades environment. In return, he wanted to share the sense of pride that comes with a career that supports a family at a company committed to skilled craftsmanship, from new construction to historic restoration. “It was efficient,” said Thompson. “The space was nice. The dialogue with the students was good.”

When The Partnership asked the school district to help host the Senior Hiring Event, Amy Steenhoek, Postsecondary Success Specialist, didn’t hesitate. For the very first time, the district had collected data identifying all seniors planning to work full time after graduation and wanted to help them figure out next steps. Interested students could take a survey asking about preferences and work experience. Twenty-one completed the survey, and employers selected the students they wanted to interview. “We wanted to position students to grow into a career,” said Steenhoek. She added that “absolutely” they’ll hold a Senior Hiring Event next year.

The Partnership asked the district and employers to participate after learning about the pilot Senior Recruiting Event held at the Career Academy of Pella in 2025, developed by Teri Vos, Director, WorkSMART Connector, with Marion County employers. At that pilot event, students gained valuable interview experience, and some even received job offers. Based on that model, Iowa Workforce Development, the Iowa Department of Education and Vos created a step-by-step playbook for other communities to consider (view the playbook). The benefits of networking early are clear for both companies and young job seekers.

“Our goal was to create a direct connection between high school students and the employers,” said Stacey Robles, Inclusive Talent Program Manager at The Partnership. This made sense for two main reasons, she said: (1) Employers want to fill entry-level jobs with strong candidates, but don’t always have contacts in high schools; and (2) the importance of making more young people aware of the great careers available in our region, so they are more likely to live, work and raise their families locally.

Organizing the event took several months, with The Partnership recruiting about half-a-dozen employers from construction, healthcare, supply chain and transportation, and retail who spent the morning of March 24 interviewing students in the district administration building on a schedule Robles and Steenhoek coordinated. Afterward, The Partnership followed up with the employers, whose feedback was positive. “We want to build it into a bigger talent recruitment and retention strategy” across The Partnership’s 13-county region, Robles said.

From a student perspective, participating was an obvious choice. “I thought it was a great opportunity to get a job after high school,” said Henry Christoph, an Ankeny Centennial senior, who plans to become an electrician. “I was trying to find an actual job and wanted the experience of an interview,” he said. “This definitely is a good opportunity for people to figure out what they want to do after high school [especially] if they don’t already have an idea.”

Whether it’s an effort around senior hiring or a related work-based learning (WBL) opportunity, employers, chambers of commerce and economic development organizations can connect with Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) to learn more about available options. IWD staff are eager to discuss WBL strategies and provide model approaches to recruiting, internship programs, and much more.

More Information: Work-Based Learning: Office Hours, Resources, and Contact Information

High schools interested in holding a senior hiring event or wanting to discuss WBL opportunities are welcome to contact the Iowa Department of Education:

Career-Connected Learning, and Contact Information