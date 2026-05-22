The Berkshires Turn Memorial Day Into a Season-Opening Invitation for Tourism

1Berkshire Logo Summer at The Mount, Edith Wharton Cultural Center (Photo Credit: Kara Thornton) Jacobs Pillow (Photo Credit: Cherylynn Tsushima) Picnic at Olivia’s Overlook (Photo Credit: Abby Leadbetter) The Clark Art Institute (Photo Credit: 1Berkshire)

Get ready to swap the city sirens for birdsong! Whether looking for world-class culture, epic outdoor adventures the Berkshires are officially open for summer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Memorial Day weekend approaches, 1Berkshire is highlighting the Berkshires as a timely Northeast getaway for early summer travel, welcoming visitors to the rolling hills, cultural landmarks, historic villages and outdoor experiences that define the region. For travelers from New York City, Boston, Albany, Hartford and surrounding markets, the Berkshires offer a scenic and accessible seasonal escape marked by fresh air, vibrant downtowns and memorable discoveries along the way.Early summer in the Berkshires brings a distinctive “just arrived” energy, with blooming gardens, lush green trails, bustling patios, local coffee shops, craft breweries and independent businesses setting the tone for the season. From the historic charm of Stockbridge and Lenox to the artistic pulse of North Adams and Williamstown, the region offers a flexible itinerary for travelers interested in outdoor adventure, cultural exploration, distinctive dining and classic New England hospitality.Culture remains one of the Berkshires’ defining draws. Tanglewood in Lenox, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is preparing for its 2026 season, continuing its role as one of the region’s signature summer traditions. A Tanglewood picnic on the lawn, with music carrying across the grounds at sunset, remains one of the most recognizable experiences of the Berkshires summer calendar.Jacob’s Pillow in Becket will celebrate its 94th annual international festival beginning June 24, bringing world-class dance, performances, workshops and campus programming to one of the country’s most celebrated dance destinations. The festival continues to draw artists, audiences and cultural travelers to the Berkshires each summer.In North Adams, MASS MoCA continues to anchor the region’s contemporary arts scene with large-scale installations, exhibitions and live performances. Visitors to the northern Berkshires can also explore Bright Ideas Brewing, local shops and nearby cultural destinations, including the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown.For a touch of Gilded Age history and architectural grandeur, The Mount, Naumkeag and Chesterwood offer historic settings, exhibitions, gardens and seasonal programming. Theater also remains central to the Berkshires experience, with stages across the county lighting up through organizations including Shakespeare & Company, Berkshire Theatre Group and Barrington Stage Company.Outdoor recreation is another key part of the early summer season. Memorial Day weekend offers a timely opportunity to explore the Appalachian Trail, Mount Greylock, scenic lakes, forest paths, waterfalls and other natural landmarks across the region. Travelers can plan hikes, paddling routes, cycling excursions and outdoor experiences through berkshiresoutside.com.The Berkshires’ food and hospitality scene also plays an important role in the region’s seasonal appeal. Farm-to-table dining is deeply connected to the county’s agricultural identity, with farmers markets, bakeries, casual gathering spots, craft beverage destinations and refined restaurants contributing to the visitor experience. Lodging options range from romantic inns and boutique properties to family-friendly retreats and countryside stays.The Berkshires offer a summer rhythm shaped by art, music, food, nature and historic character. With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of the season, 1Berkshire invites travelers to explore the region’s villages, cultural institutions, trails, restaurants and scenic routes as part of an early summer escape. Additional travel planning information is available at berkshires.org.About The Berkshires:Less than three hours from New York City and Boston, the Berkshires offer culture and adventure year-round. The surrounding mountains provide plenty of opportunity for outdoor excursions in all seasons while world class culture and entertainment, along with a deeply rooted food culture and an array of lodging options amidst picturesque towns, set this region apart. The Berkshires is a picturesque rural destination with a cultural scene to rival far larger urban dwellings. For more info visit berkshires.org.For more information about 1Berkshire (the regional tourism and economic development organization) visit www.1berkshire.com IG: @visittheberkshires | FB: VisitTheBerkshires | X/T: @BerkshiresTodayY: @theberkshiresofwesternma |TikTok: @visittheberkshires

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