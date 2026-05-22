EUROPEAN WINES AND DELI MEATS INSPIRE THE PERFECT PICNIC MENU

Picnic social Deli meats and Roero wines

New seasonal pairing ideas on the Sip and Savor website

ROME, ITALY, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As outdoor dining season begins across North America, Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats invites consumers to discover a new selection of picnic-inspired recipes and pairings now available on the campaign’s website.Designed to combine convenience, quality and authentic European flavors, the new digital content offers practical inspiration for spring and summer gatherings, highlighting the versatility of Roero DOCG wines and Italian salumi in relaxed and contemporary occasions.Created specifically for North American audiences, the picnic menus reinterpret a classic seasonal tradition through combinations that balance freshness, conviviality and Mediterranean-inspired flavors. The initiative is part of Sip and Savor’s broader educational mission to encourage consumers to explore European products in accessible and everyday contexts.The USA-inspired menu brings together Roero Arneis DOCG, Roero Rosso DOCG and their Riserva expressions with a selection of European deli meats promoted by the campaign, including Mortadella Bologna PGI, salame, pancetta and prosciutto crudo.The full menu is now available on the campaign’s website: https://sipsavor.eu/sip-and-savor-launches-new-seasonal-pairing-ideas-with-the-perfect-picnic-menu/ Through these combinations, the campaign showcases how European wines and deli meats can naturally become part of outdoor lunches, park gatherings and informal entertaining occasions, while maintaining a strong connection to quality, authenticity and origin.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

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