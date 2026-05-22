Melbourne Dog Brand PK9 Gear Marks Year of the Fire Horse With Luxury Shell Cordovan Dog Collars

Year Of The Horse- Luxury Dog Collar

Four made-to-order collars in marbled red shell cordovan and gold leather, hand saddle stitched in Melbourne. Available through 2026, then the run closes

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian dog gear brand PK9 Gear has opened orders for the Year of the Fire Horse, a collection of four one-off collars made to mark the 2026 lunar year. Only four collars exist. Each is cut from a different shell of marbled red horse cordovan and finished entirely by hand. The collection runs through 2026 and then the run closes. The next Fire Horse year falls in 2086.The outer leather is marbled red shell cordovan from Rocado, a vegetable tannery in Ponte a Egola, Tuscany. Shell cordovan is the dense fibrous membrane that sits beneath the rump of a horse hide. Two shells come from each horse. Rocado sits the hides in vegetable tannin pits for six months, then the surface is shaved by hand to expose the vein and fibre structure of the shell beneath. That is where the marbling comes from. It is not a print. The marbling pattern on a shell of cordovan is genuinely one of a kind. No two shells look the same, no two collars do either, and there is no way to make a copy of any of the four pieces in this run.The four collars are named Chìyàn (Crimson Flame), Jīnzōng (Gold Mane), Zhūquè (Vermilion Bird) and Dānxīn (Cinnabar Heart). Each is built for a different size of dog. Dānxīn is cut to a sighthound profile for whippets, greyhounds, salukis and other long-headed breeds whose necks are wider than their skulls. The shape spreads the load across the throat and stops the collar slipping off over a narrow head.The linings carry the second story. Three of the four collars are lined in Bisanzio Oro from Conceria Puccini Attilio in Santa Croce sull'Arno, a full-grain vegetable-tanned cowhide that is drum-dyed, oil-fattened and then hand-stained with an aniline metallic finish. It looks like beaten gold leaf but it is not. The cloudy, rustic look is the finisher's work, applied by hand piece by piece, which is why no two panels match. The fourth collar is lined in Old England from La Perla Azzurra, a hot-stuffed pull-up leather tanned in Santa Croce with Quebracho bark from Argentina, picked for the way the colour shifts and lightens wherever the leather bends.Hardware is 24K gold PVD over 316L stainless steel, made by Hility. PVD plating runs at 800 to 4,000 HV hardness against 100 to 200 HV on standard electroplated brass, which means the gold sits on the buckle for years rather than rubbing off the high points.Every collar is hand saddle stitched in Lajin Twist gold metallic thread, two needles working the leather from both sides. This is what separates the Fire Horse collection from anything else at this price point. Saddle stitching by hand is the strongest seam you can put in leather and it takes time. Walk into any of the big European fashion houses and look at their dog accessories.The bags are still hand stitched. The dog collars are not. Hand stitching at the kind of volume a luxury label moves is expensive and slow, so they use machines. PK9 Gear uses neither machines nor volume. Every Fire Horse collar gets sat down with and stitched by hand from one end to the other. Edges are then burnished in ten passes using Tokonole, a Japanese water-based gum, until the edge takes a wet glassy finish.Collars are made to order in the dog's exact neck size. Lead time two to four weeks. The price is $750 AUD per collar. Orders open now at https://pk9gear.com.au/pages/year-of-the-horse and the run closes at the end of 2026.About PK9 Gear: PK9 Gear is an Australian dog gear brand making premium leashes, collars and training equipment. Every leather piece is built from carefully selected hides, solid metal hardware and time-honoured techniques. Available at https://pk9gear.com.au

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