Pre-Orders Open July 3: GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE Dorothy – Nostalgia Statue

Real Elite Masterline GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE Dorothy – Nostalgia Front Face Size Mini Acrylic Block (Original Illustration)

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Dorothy – Nostalgia from "GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE." Pre-orders July 3, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From "GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE," the gun girl RPG known for its distinctive back-view shooting gameplay, Dorothy – Nostalgia joins the Real Elite Masterline series.Introduced as a special costume for the game's first anniversary, Dorothy – Nostalgia is now recreated as a 1/4 scale statue. The sculpt captures the costume’s angelic design and visual motifs associated with the name “Nostalgia.”The statue features softly flowing pink hair, delicately sculpted eyelashes, and lightly tinted lips. Special attention was given to Dorothy’s expression and gaze to reflect both her gentle demeanor and the subtle melancholy associated with the character. Additional details include the white wings on her back, the colorful sweets tower, and Pinne’s doll.The specially designed base was created exclusively by Prime 1 Studio for this statue. It features arabesque-style reliefs, Ionic-inspired columns, and detailed aging effects. Its white-toned finish complements the overall atmosphere of the piece.The bonus edition also includes a mini acrylic block printed in high definition, featuring the character visual featured in the statue design.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE Dorothy – Nostalgia Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $999Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: February 2028Scale: 1/4H: 53 cm W: 30 cm D: 30 cmH: 5 cm W: 5 cm D: TBD (Mini Acrylic Block)Weight: Approx. 8.15 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE -themed Base・Mini Acrylic Block (Original Illustration) [BONUS PART]Copyright:©SHIFT UP Corp.For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE Dorothy – Nostalgia Product PV

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