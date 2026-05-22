English Language Training (ELT) Market Expanding With $122.66 Billion at 6.5% CAGR by 2030

English Language Training (ELT) Market Report 2026_Segments English Language Training (ELT) Market Regional Share 2026 English Language Training (ELT) Drivers & Restraints 2026

The Business Research Company's English Language Training (ELT) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "English Language Training (ELT) market to surpass $123 billion in 2030. In comparison, the All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $192 billion by 2030, with English Language Training (ELT) to represent around 64% of the parent market. Within the broader Professional Services industry, which is expected to be $8,518 billion by 2030, the English Language Training (ELT) market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The English Language Training (ELT) Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the english language training (ELT) market in 2030, valued at $69 billion. The market is expected to grow from $45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising demand for english proficiency in education and employment, increasing globalization and cross-border business interactions, expanding digital learning infrastructure, growing adoption of online and blended learning platforms, and strong government and private sector initiatives to enhance language skills across emerging economies in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global English Language Training (ELT) Market In 2030?

India will be the largest country in the english language training (ELT) market in 2030, valued at $16 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the large student population, increasing demand for english proficiency in competitive exams and higher education, rapid growth of the IT and services sectors, rising adoption of digital learning platforms, and growing emphasis on employability and communication skills development among young professionals.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The English Language Training (ELT) Market In 2030?

The english language training (ELT) market is segmented by product type into english for academic purposes, english as a foreign language, english for speakers of other languages, english as an additional language, english as a second language, and english for specific purposes. English as a foreign language will be the largest segment of the english language training (ELT) market segmented by product type, accounting for 31% or $38 billion of the total in 2030. The english as a foreign language growth will be supported by the increasing number of non-native English learners worldwide, rising demand for international education and migration, growing availability of online language learning platforms, increasing corporate training requirements, and continuous advancements in personalized and AI-driven learning solutions.

The english language training (ELT) market is segmented by learning method into classroom, online, and blended

The english language training (ELT) market is segmented by application into educational and tests, businesses, kids and teens, and adults.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The English Language Training (ELT) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the english language training (ELT) market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global English Language Training (ELT) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global english language training (ELT) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen global workforce mobility, expand access to international education pathways, and accelerate the adoption of digital learning solutions across diverse learning environments.

Globalization And Cross-Border Employment Opportunities - Globalization and cross-border employment opportunities are expected to become a major growth driver for the english language training (ELT) market by 2030. The increasing integration of global economies is driving the need for a common business language, with english emerging as the dominant medium for international communication. Multinational corporations are actively seeking employees with strong english proficiency to support global operations, remote collaboration, and client engagement across regions. This has led to a significant rise in demand for professional language training programs tailored to workplace communication and industry-specific requirements. As global talent mobility continues to expand, individuals are increasingly investing in English proficiency to enhance career prospects. As a result, globalization and cross-border employment opportunities are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For International Education And Standardized Tests - The rising demand for international education and standardized tests is expected to emerge as a key factor driving the expansion of the english language training (ELT) market by 2030. Students worldwide are increasingly pursuing higher education in English-speaking countries, creating strong demand for language proficiency certifications such as IELTS, TOEFL, and other standardized assessments. Educational institutions are also integrating english proficiency benchmarks into admission criteria, further accelerating the need for structured training programs. Additionally, the growth of international student mobility and academic exchange programs is reinforcing the importance of English language skills. Training providers are therefore expanding preparatory courses and test-focused learning modules to meet this demand. Consequently, the rising demand for international education and standardized tests is projected to contribute around 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Digital Learning Platforms And Edtech Integration - Digital learning platforms and edtech integration are expected to act as a significant growth catalyst for the english language training (ELT) market by 2030. The rapid adoption of online learning solutions, mobile applications, and AI-driven language tools is transforming how learners access and engage with english training programs. Personalized learning paths, real-time feedback, and interactive content are enhancing learning outcomes and accessibility across diverse user groups. Edtech companies are continuously innovating with features such as speech recognition, gamification, and virtual classrooms, making language learning more flexible and scalable. This shift toward digital and blended learning models is expanding market reach, particularly in emerging economies. Therefore, digital learning platforms and edtech integration are projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The English Language Training (ELT) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the english for academic purposes market, the english as a foreign language market, the english for speakers of other languages market, the english as an additional language market, the english as a second language market, and the english for specific purposes market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $33 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for global education pathways, increasing need for workplace communication skills, expanding adoption of digital learning platforms, and growing emphasis on specialized and outcome-oriented language training programs across diverse learner groups. This momentum reflects the increasing importance of English proficiency in enabling academic success, professional advancement, and cross-cultural communication, accelerating growth across the global ELT ecosystem.

The english for academic purposes market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the english as a foreign language market by $10 billion, the english for speakers of other languages market by $4 billion, the english as an additional language market by $3 billion, the english as a second language market by $6 billion, and the english for specific purposes market by $6 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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