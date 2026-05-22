Minister John Steenhuisen calls for urgent implementation of South Africa-Botswana action plan to combat Foot and Mouth Disease

Minister Steenhuisen calls for urgent implementation of South Africa-Botswana action plan to combat Foot and Mouth Disease

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has welcomed the endorsement of a comprehensive 2026-2028 Action Plan between South Africa and Botswana aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in the fight against Foot and mouth disease (FMD) while calling for the urgent implementation of coordinated cross-border interventions, including vaccination campaigns and border fence maintenance.

The Action Plan formed part of discussions held during the Sixth Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Botswana, which took place in Gaborone on 21 May 2026. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the South African delegation.

“With FMD posing an ongoing regional threat to livestock production, rural livelihoods and agricultural trade, it is clear that no country can defeat this disease in isolation,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

“The old saying tells us that good fences make good neighbours, but in the face of FMD, strong and properly maintained border fences help protect the livestock industries, livelihoods and agricultural economies of both our nations. Securing our borders is not about division. It is about building a coordinated regional biosecurity system capable of managing transboundary animal disease risks effectively.”

Collaboration on the prevention and management of FMD was identified as one of the High Impact Priority Projects of the BNC. The Ministers responsible for Agriculture were directed by the President Ramaphosa and President Bonga to accelerate the implementation of the Plan of Action aimed at eradicating transboundary diseases and enhance market access for each other’s agriculture products.

The BNC welcomed the agreement by the Ministers of Agriculture to strengthen disease management cooperation by establishing a Transboundary Animal Disease (TAD) Plan covering key border regions such as Lobatse-Mahikeng and Francistown-Musina.