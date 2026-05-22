RWS Global Accelerates UK Presence with Major Milton Keynes Investment

RWS Global invests £10M+ in new Milton Keynes facility to support the company’s ambitious growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RWS Global, the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, today announces a landmark acceleration of its UK operations with the opening of a state-of-the-art global production hub in Milton Keynes. Set to launch in January 2027, this move reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to the UK, where live entertainment continues to thrive through world-class talent, creative innovation, and sustained international investment.

The new 40,000 sq. ft/3,750 m. headquarters will feature open office space, private offices, a film studio, media production lab, costume shop, a music production suite and RWS Studios, including several cutting-edge rehearsal studios, dedicated vocal rooms and breakout locations for casts. Designed as a full-service campus under one roof, the facility will enable creative collaboration and enhance overall production efficiency.

To support rehearsing RWS Global casts, the company has secured a talent residence just fifteen minutes away from the space, with additional accommodations planned as demand grows, providing a comfortable and practical home-away-from home for visiting performers. A dedicated RWS Global shuttle service connects the housing and the headquarters, ensuring seamless, reliable transportation that removes friction from talent and production schedules.

This investment builds on the strong collaborative partnership RWS Global has cultivated with PLP, the property managers of the new business park. Strategically located in the new PLP Logistics Milton Keynes Business Park, the site offers excellent connectivity with motorway access, four nearby railway stations, and proximity to the logistics market’s golden triangle, facilitating seamless access for UK and international talents. Easily accessible from central London, the site sits just 32 minutes north of the M25. From this advantageous location, 89% of the UK population is within a 4.5-hour drive, enabling RWS Global to effortlessly support touring productions, rapid deployment, scalable delivery for large-scale global projects and expansion of the company’s in-house operations in this space.

RWS Global produces more than 900 live experiences each year for guests around the world. The team creates unforgettable moments throughout the live experience space, from leading parks—including Chessington World of Adventures and Alton Towers—to casting for major theatrical and commercial productions such as Chicago The Musical and Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway. RWS Global’s expertise also extends to major cruise lines like Marella Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, as well as premier sporting events, including the UEFA Women's EURO and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in the UK.

This represents a £10M+ investment by RWS Global, reflecting the team’s confidence in Milton Keynes and the broader UK market.

“Our acceleration in the UK market is more than just growth; it’s a foundational investment in British infrastructure,” says Jake McCoy, Interim CEO of RWS Global. “The region’s vibrant cultural landscape, combined with the surge in large-scale entertainment developments across Southern England, positions the UK as a global production powerhouse. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, driving innovation locally while we create and produce groundbreaking live moments worldwide.”

The UK is rapidly emerging as a hub for live entertainment, with major new theme park developments forecast to significantly boost UK tourism and attract millions of international visitors. These include a major indoor water park by Great Wolf Resorts, Universal Studios resort near Bedford, and a £600m historical park by Puy du Fou, all complementing established attractions such as LEGOLAND® Windsor or Thorpe Park.

RWS Global’s new UK headquarters will become a central hub for the company's European operations, rehearsals, cross-vertical coordination, and production alignment, fostering collaboration among partners and clients from concept to delivery. This added UK facility reflects the company’s strategic commitment to expanding its presence and impact in Europe.

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