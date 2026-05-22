Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach USD $226.84 Billion by 2030 at 14.6% CAGR

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2026_Segments Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Regional Share 2026 Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Drivers & Restraints 2026

The Business Research Company's Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market to surpass $227 billion in 2030. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,176 billion by 2030, the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market is estimated to account for nearly 19% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2030, valued at $94 billion. The market is expected to grow from $47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the presence of leading medical device OEMs and contract manufacturing organizations across the USA and Canada, increasing outsourcing of complex device manufacturing to specialized partners, rising demand for minimally invasive and technologically advanced medical devices, strong investments in healthcare infrastructure and innovation, and stringent regulatory requirements that encourage collaboration with experienced contract manufacturers for compliance and quality assurance.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2030, valued at $83 billion. The market is expected to grow from $42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high concentration of global medical device companies, increasing demand for cost-efficient and scalable manufacturing solutions, rapid advancements in precision engineering and digital manufacturing technologies, growing adoption of implantable and wearable medical devices, and the presence of well-established regulatory frameworks that drive demand for specialized quality and compliance services.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented by device into IVD devices, diagnostic imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, drug delivery devices, endoscopy devices, ophthalmology devices, orthopedic devices, dental devices, and other devices. The drug delivery devices market will be the largest segment of the medical device contract manufacturing market segmented by device, accounting for 29% or $67 billion of the total in 2030. The drug delivery devices market will be supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term medication administration, rising demand for self-administration devices such as autoinjectors and wearable injectors, growing focus on patient-centric drug delivery solutions, increasing biologics and specialty drug pipelines, and continuous innovation in device design and materials to improve safety, precision, and ease of use.

The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented by service into device development and manufacturing service, quality management service, and assembly service.

The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented by application into design and prototyping, component manufacturing, device assembly and integration, packaging and sterilization, quality assurance and testing, regulatory and compliance support, and lifecycle management and scale-up manufacturing.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the medical device contract manufacturing market leading up to 2030 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global medical device contract manufacturing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance cost efficiency, streamline regulatory adherence, strengthen advanced manufacturing capabilities, and end-to-end device lifecycle management across the global healthcare manufacturing ecosystem.

Increasing Demand For Cost Optimization - The increasing demand for cost optimization is expected to become a key growth driver for the medical device contract manufacturing market by 2030. Medical device companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing activities to specialized contract manufacturers to reduce operational costs, optimize capital expenditure, and improve production efficiency. Contract manufacturing enables OEMs to leverage economies of scale, access skilled labor, and minimize infrastructure investments while focusing on core competencies such as research and product innovation. Additionally, global supply chain optimization and strategic sourcing are further enhancing cost competitiveness. This growing emphasis on cost efficiency is accelerating outsourcing trends across the industry. As a result, the increasing demand for cost optimization is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Growing Complexity Of Regulatory Compliance - The growing complexity of regulatory compliance is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the medical device contract manufacturing market by 2030. Stringent regulatory requirements across regions, including detailed documentation, quality assurance protocols, and product traceability standards, are increasing the burden on medical device manufacturers. Contract manufacturing organizations with established regulatory expertise and compliance infrastructure are becoming critical partners in navigating approval processes and maintaining adherence to global standards. This shift is encouraging OEMs to collaborate with experienced manufacturers to mitigate risks and ensure faster time-to-market. Consequently, the growing complexity of regulatory compliance is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Need For Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities - The rising need for advanced manufacturing capabilities is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the medical device contract manufacturing market by 2030. The increasing demand for precision-engineered, miniaturized, and technologically sophisticated medical devices is driving the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies such as automation, robotics, additive manufacturing, and digital production systems. Contract manufacturers are investing heavily in these capabilities to support complex device designs, improve product consistency, and enhance scalability. Furthermore, the growing integration of electronics, software, and connectivity features in medical devices is reinforcing the need for specialized production expertise. Therefore, the rising need for advanced manufacturing capabilities is projected to contribute approximately 1.7% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the IVD devices, diagnostic imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, drug delivery devices, endoscopy devices, ophthalmology devices, orthopedic devices, dental devices, and other devices market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $113 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, expanding global healthcare access, and continuous innovation in device design and functionality. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on improving patient outcomes, enhancing treatment precision, and accelerating product commercialization, driving sustained growth across the global medical device contract manufacturing ecosystem.

The IVD devices market is projected to grow by $13 billion, the diagnostic imaging devices market by $8 billion, the cardiovascular devices market by $16 billion, the drug delivery devices market by $34 billion, the endoscopy devices market by $9 billion, the ophthalmology devices market by $6 billion, the orthopedic devices market by $19 billion, the dental devices market by $5 billion, and the other devices market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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