Auren Institute and AGRC partner to bring internationally accredited GRC programmes to the Maltese market

Malta professionals can now access globally recognised GRC credentials locally, as Auren Institute and AGRC join forces from September 2026.

The aim is practical: give Maltese professionals credentials that hold up in front of regulators, boards, and clients, and help Malta keep its standing as a serious place to do regulated business.” — Stefan Gauci Scicluna, Managing Director, Auren Institute

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auren Institute, the compliance training provide in Malta, has entered into a partnership with the Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) to deliver AGRC's internationally accredited programmes to professionals across the Maltese financial services sector.

Under the agreement, Auren Institute becomes the route to market in Malta for AGRC's full suite of certifications, spanning Anti-Money Laundering, compliance, risk management, ESG, corporate governance, financial crime prevention, and related disciplines. Maltese professionals will be able to access globally recognised credentials locally, supported by Auren's delivery infrastructure and sector specialism.

The partnership lands at a point of sustained regulatory pressure in Malta. Local compliance teams are working through obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Regulations, FIAU implementing procedures, the EU AI Act, and a steady stream of guidance from regulators in both Malta and the wider European Union. Demand for verifiable, board-ready compliance credentials has risen accordingly.

Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners and Media at AGRC, said:

“Malta's financial services sector is one of Europe's most dynamic, and its professionals deserve access to world-class GRC education. Our partnership with Auren Institute brings AGRC's internationally accredited programmes in AML, compliance, risk management, ESG, corporate governance, financial crime prevention, and more, directly to the Maltese market. Together, we are committed to equipping professionals across the region with the tools and credentials they need to meet the demands of an increasingly complex regulatory environment and to position Malta as a centre of excellence in governance, risk, and compliance.”

Stefan Gauci Scicluna, Managing Director of Auren Institute, said:

“Malta's financial services sector is under real regulatory pressure right now. MLR, FIAU AML obligations, the EU AI Act, all landing on the same compliance teams. This partnership with AGRC brings their accredited programmes into the Maltese market through Auren Institute. The aim is practical: give Maltese professionals credentials that hold up in front of regulators, boards, and clients, and help Malta keep its standing as a serious place to do regulated business.”

The first AGRC programmes under the partnership will be available through Auren Institute from September 2026. Further details, including programme catalogues, fees, and enrolment, will be published on aureninstitute.com.

ENDS

About Auren Institute

Auren Institute is a compliance training provider operating across the United Kingdom and Malta. Auren designs and delivers CPD-registered compliance programmes for SMEs and mid-market employers, with a specialism in eleven core compliance domains and dedicated sector programmes for property and financial services. Auren also provides customised skills assessments and custom-built programmes for each specific company, team and individual. All Auren regulated content is updated within thirty days of a material legislative or regulatory change. The Institute's tagline is “Compliance, Done Right.”

More information: www.aureninstitute.com

About AGRC

The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) is an international professional body providing certifications and continuing education in governance, risk, and compliance disciplines, including Anti-Money Laundering, ESG, financial crime prevention, and corporate governance. AGRC programmes are used by professionals and firms across the financial services, legal, and regulated sectors worldwide.

More information: www.agrc.org

Media contacts

Auren Institute

Stefan Gauci Scicluna, Managing Director

stefan@aureninstitute.com

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