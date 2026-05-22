Retail E-Commerce Market Overview Retail E-Commerce Market Size and Share Retail E-Commerce Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Retail E-Commerce Market Expanding With $6189.51 Billion at 11.2% CAGR by 2030

Expected to grow to $6239.22 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Retail E-Commerce market to surpass $6,190 billion in 2030. In comparison, the E-Commerce market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $7,704 billion by 2030, with Retail E-Commerce to represent around 80% of the parent market. Within the broader Retail And Wholesale industry, which is expected to be $1,24,634 billion by 2030, the Retail E-Commerce market is estimated to account for nearly 5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Retail E-Commerce Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the retail e-commerce market in 2030, valued at $2,285 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1,237 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of digital payment ecosystems, increasing smartphone penetration across emerging economies, strong growth of cross-border online retail platforms, rising middle-class population with increasing disposable income, and continuous improvements in last-mile delivery infrastructure driven by logistics innovation across key markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Retail E-Commerce Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the retail e-commerce market in 2030, valued at $1,548 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1,091 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to high consumer reliance on subscription-based shopping models, increasing adoption of omnichannel retail strategies by major retailers, growing influence of social commerce and influencer-driven purchasing behavior, expansion of same-day and instant delivery services, and continuous investments in AI-driven personalization and recommendation engines to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Retail E-Commerce Market In 2030?

The retail e-commerce market is segmented by type into pure marketplace, hybrid marketplace, brand, and retail chain. The pure marketplace market will be the largest segment of the retail e-commerce market segmented by type, accounting for 52% or $3,224 billion of the total in 2030. The pure marketplace market will be supported by the increasing number of third-party sellers onboarding onto digital platforms, growing consumer preference for product variety and competitive pricing, rapid scalability of asset-light business models, expansion of digital advertising revenue streams within marketplace ecosystems, and strong network effects that enhance platform stickiness and repeat purchasing behavior

The retail e-commerce market is segmented by sector into organized and unorganized.

The retail e-commerce market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, department stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Retail E-Commerce Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the retail e-commerce market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Retail E-Commerce Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global retail e-commerce market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape increasing internet and smartphone penetration expanding online consumer access, growth in digital payment ecosystems enabling seamless transactions, and expansion of logistics and last-mile delivery networks enhancing faster and efficient order fulfillment.

Increasing Internet And Smartphone Penetration - The increasing internet and smartphone penetration is expected to become a key growth driver for the retail e-commerce market by 2030. Expanding access to affordable smartphones and high-speed internet connectivity is enabling a larger consumer base to participate in online shopping across both urban and rural regions. This widespread digital access is accelerating the shift from offline to online retail, particularly in emerging economies where first-time users are entering the e-commerce ecosystem. Retailers are leveraging mobile-first platforms and app-based interfaces to enhance accessibility and user experience. As digital inclusion continues to improve globally, the reach and frequency of online transactions are expected to rise significantly. As a result, increasing internet and smartphone penetration is anticipated to contribute approximately 1.0% annual growth to the market.

Growth In Digital Payment Ecosystem - The growth in the digital payment ecosystem is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the retail e-commerce market by 2030. The increasing adoption of digital wallets, real-time payment systems, and secure online transaction platforms is simplifying the checkout process and enhancing consumer trust in online purchases. Financial technology innovations are enabling seamless cross-border transactions and reducing dependency on cash-based systems. Additionally, integration of payment solutions within e-commerce platforms is improving transaction efficiency and reducing cart abandonment rates. The continuous evolution of secure and user-friendly payment infrastructures is strengthening the foundation of online retail. Consequently, the growth in the digital payment ecosystem is projected to contribute around 0.9% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Logistics And Last-Mile Delivery Networks - The expansion of logistics and last-mile delivery networks is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the retail e-commerce market by 2030. Advancements in warehousing, fulfillment centers, and delivery technologies are enabling faster and more reliable order fulfillment across diverse geographies. Companies are investing in automated sorting systems, route optimization, and localized distribution hubs to improve delivery efficiency and reduce turnaround times. The increasing availability of same-day and next-day delivery options is enhancing customer satisfaction and encouraging repeat purchases. Furthermore, improved logistics capabilities are supporting the penetration of e-commerce into remote and underserved areas. Therefore, the expansion of logistics and last-mile delivery networks is projected to contribute approximately 0.8% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Retail E-Commerce Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the pure marketplace market, the hybrid marketplace market, the brand market, and the retail chain market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2,542 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing platform-based retail adoption, growing preference for integrated online and offline shopping experiences, rising investments by brands in direct-to-consumer digital channels, and expanding participation of traditional retailers in e-commerce ecosystems to enhance market reach and operational scalability. This momentum reflects the retail industry’s focus on platform diversification, customer-centric business models, and digital transformation, accelerating growth across the global e-commerce ecosystem.

The pure marketplace market is projected to grow by $1,322 billion, the hybrid marketplace market by $821 billion, the brand market by $206 billion, and the retail chain market by $193 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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