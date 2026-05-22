Nanjing Grando Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Three Reputable Digital Label Printer Manufacturers in China 2026: Empowering Smart and Efficient Label Production

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanjing, China – 2026——The global label printing industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Rising demand for short-run, multi-SKU, and variable-data labels—driven by e-commerce, personalized packaging, and regulatory traceability—is pushing converters and brand owners to adopt digital label printing technology. As a result, selecting a reliable digital label printer manufacturer has become a strategic decision for production efficiency and business scalability.This guide profiles three reputable digital label printer manufacturers operating in China, evaluating their capabilities, product strengths, and market presence. Among them, Nanjing Grando Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: Grandoprint ) stands out for its R&D-driven approach, production scale, and international service network.1. Nanjing Grando Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Grandoprint) – Integrated R&D & Volume ProductionCompany Background & ScaleEstablished in 2010, Grandoprint is a source factory and R&D-driven manufacturer of digital inkjet printing equipment. The company operates dual bases in Nanjing and Shanghai, with a total factory area exceeding 20,000 square meters and approximately 500 employees. Annual production capacity reaches 15,000 units, covering high-speed digital label printers , UV inkjet label presses, and roll-to-roll printers.R&D & Technical ExpertiseThe R&D and technical team comprises 30 engineers with over 20 years of technical service experience and more than 16 years of printing equipment manufacturing experience. Their core focus is on equipment stability, material compatibility, feeding control, and printing consistency. The company holds multiple patents, including Utility Model patents for anti-offset correction, paper roll shaft design, and direct inkjet printer structures, as well as software copyrights for precision control and temperature management systems.Certifications & Quality AssuranceGrandoprint is ISO 9001:2015 certified (Certificate No. 19926Q00205R001) for the R&D, production, and sales of digital inkjet printing equipment. Every machine undergoes 100% functional testing before delivery. The GR350S digital label printer also complies with CE and RoHS standards for export to the European market.Flagship Product: GR350S Digital Label PrinterThe GR350S is a high-speed digital label printer designed for continuous roll-to-roll operation using piezoelectric inkjet printing technology (Epson S3200-U1/U3 printheads). It offers a printing width of 110–350 mm at speeds of 20–100 m/min. Key technical highlights include:· Multi-substrate compatibility: Works with coated paper, PET, BOPP, PP, PE, OPP films, and synthetic paper. An optional corona treatment module improves ink adhesion on difficult films.· Variable data printing: Supports direct database printing for QR codes, barcodes, serial numbers, and anti-counterfeit labels without batch PDF conversion.· Spot varnish & coating options: Available with CMYKW + varnish configuration, dual UV curing, and optional pre-coating/post-coating varnish systems for premium cosmetic and food labels.· Intelligent control: Label sensor for mark tracking, intelligent deviation correction, and a multi-point temperature control system ensure consistent print quality.Global Market & ServiceExport business accounts for 70% of total sales, with major markets including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Thailand, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, Angola, and Ivory Coast. The company provides on-site installation, operator training, remote technical support, and a one-year warranty with lifetime spare parts supply.“Our philosophy is to build machines that don’t just meet standards, but redefine reliability for continuous production,” states Julia Wu, Sales Manager at Grandoprint. “The GR350S is designed to eliminate plate-making steps, reduce job changeover time, and handle multi-SKU orders with consistent quality.”Contact Nanjing Grando Digital Technology Co., Ltd.· Tel / WhatsApp: +86 13805155194· Email: juliawu@grando-dg.com· Website: www.grando-dg.com · Address: No.9 Shengshui Road, Lishui Development Dist, Nanjing City, China2. Domino Printing Sciences – The Industrial Inkjet PioneerDomino Printing Sciences, headquartered in the UK, is a globally recognized provider of industrial inkjet printing solutions. Their digital label printers, such as the Domino N730i and N610i series, are widely used for flexible packaging and label applications. Domino is known for its robust printhead technology, advanced UV inkjet systems, and strong after-sales support network. Their equipment is particularly suited for high-speed, high-volume production requiring precise ink deposit control. However, when compared to Grandoprint’s GR350S, Domino’s machines typically have a higher upfront investment cost and longer lead time for customization, making them less accessible for small to mid-size label converters focusing on short-run, multi-SKU jobs.3. HP Indigo – The LEP Technology LeaderHP Indigo, a division of HP Inc., is a dominant player in digital label printing with its Liquid Electrophotographic (LEP) technology. The HP Indigo 6K and 8K series deliver outstanding color consistency, wide color gamut, and the ability to print on a broad range of substrates. HP’s press solutions are often chosen by large packaging converters and brand owners who prioritize color matching and substrate versatility. Nevertheless, HP Indigo presses are significantly more expensive than inkjet-based alternatives, and their maintenance complexity requires dedicated operator training. For converters seeking a cost-effective, easy-to-operate digital label printer for daily short-run and variable data production, Grandoprint’s UV inkjet solution offers a more balanced TCO and faster return on investment.Why Choose a Chinese Digital Label Printer Manufacturer?China’s digital printing equipment industry has matured significantly over the past decade. Manufacturers like Grandoprint combine advanced European design concepts (through historic Sino-Italian collaboration) with efficient, cost-optimized production chains. The result is digital label printers that meet international quality standards (CE, ISO 9001) while offering competitive pricing and faster delivery schedules. For buyers looking to adopt digital printing without excessive capital expenditure, Chinese OEMs provide a viable and proven pathway.Conclusion: Making an Informed DecisionSelecting the right digital label printer depends on your specific production profile—label volume, substrate variety, data complexity, and budget. Domino and HP Indigo are established global leaders with distinct technology advantages. However, for built-to-order flexibility, modular scalability, and direct access to a 20,000㎡ factory and a team of 30 R&D engineers, Grandoprint presents a compelling option. Their GR350S digital label printer has already been deployed in over 80 countries, with verified customer results showing 30% reduction in production setup time and stable operation for multi-year cycles.To explore how the GR350S can fit into your label production workflow, contact the Grandoprint team for a sample test or technical consultation.

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