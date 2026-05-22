Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to questions in the National Assembly: 21 May

QUESTION:

Dr N P Nkabane (ANC)

Given the recent massive fuel increases, accompanied by increased fertiliser costs which are expected to be passed on throughout the agricultural value chain, and notwithstanding interventions by the Government to suspend the fuel levy, what targeted interventions and/or support programmes, financial or otherwise, have been prioritised to protect and enhance the long-term sustainability and profitability of small-scale farmers, particularly those located in rural and undeveloped provinces, in the face ofpersistent fertiliser and fuel price volatility?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker,

Let me begin by thanking Honourable Nkabane for raising this critical question, which touches directly on the sustainability and profitability of small-scale farmers in rural and underdeveloped provinces.

Honourable Nkabane, through the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP) and Ilima/Letsemainitiatives, subsidised fertiliser, seed, andproduction inputs are being provided to smallholder farmers. This is complemented by infrastructure support such as fencing, irrigation systems, boreholes, and mechanisation, ensuring that farmers can sustain productivity even under rising input costs.

In partnership with the Land and Agricultural Development Bank (Land Bank) and other development finance institutions, blended finance instruments are also being expanded to cushion farmers against market volatility and to strengthen their access to affordable credit.

The Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB) continues to assist emerging and smallholder farmers with support towards meeting the food safety and health requirements required by retail markets. Support is sourced from statutory levies authorized by the Ministerof Agriculture, with a commitment that at least 20% of these levies is dedicated to fostering transformation. This initiative aims to integrate more smallholder farmers into various agricultural value chains.

Government is also accelerating the localisation of fertiliser production and promoting climate-smart farming methods to reduce dependency on imported inputs. Extension and advisory services play a key role here, transferring knowledge on sustainable soil management, water-efficient irrigation, and low-input farming practices.

In addition, the Smallholder Empowerment Programme (SHEP), implemented in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, is guiding farmers towards market-led production, helping them meet food safety and health requirements for retail markets, and integrating them into agricultural value chains.

Furthermore, through strategic platforms such as NAMPO, in collaboration with AgriSA, are being deliberately utilised not only as exhibition spaces but as instruments of transformation.

This approach ensures that small-scale farmers are not only supported through subsidies, but are actively empowered to compete, grow and participate meaningfully in the agricultural economy.

In conclusion, our efforts are focusing on protecting and enhancing the sustainability and profitability of small-scale farmers by providing access to markets, finance, resources, and technology. This is because, Re itse sentlegore balemi ba bannye ke motheo watshireletso ya dijo mo lefatsheng la rona.

As government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting their viability and resilience, recognising that small-scale farmers are indeed the foundation of food security in our nation.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.



QUESTION:



Ms S Peters (PA)

Since he assumed his role of assisting the President in the roll-out of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government, which will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns, what (a) programmes has he rolled out to ensure the alignment of budgets and/or investment for better or adequate access to health service for local communities and (b) consequence management measures are in place for health officials who fail to deliver adequate health services as many communities still lack basic and reliable services, such as healthcare facilities that operate 24 hours?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker,

Let me thank honourable Peters for the question which highlight two critical dimensions of accountability and delivery in the health sector under the District Development Model (DDM).

Since assuming the responsibility ofcoordinating the DDM, we have implemented several programmes to improve alignment of budgets and investments in healthcare. Among others, these include:

Increased investment in primary healthcare facilities, including clinics and community health centres in underserved areas;

Strengthening partnerships with the private sector to expand healthcare access where capacity constraints exist.

Furthermore, the Presidency in collaboration with the National Department of Health areimplementing the Ideal Clinic Realisation and Maintenance (ICRM) in all Primary Health Care Facilities across all Provinces, District Municipalities and Local municipalities.

An Ideal Primary Health Care Facility (Clinic or Community Health Centre) is defined as a clinic with good infrastructure, adequate staff, adequate medicine and supplies, good administrative processes, and sufficient adequate bulk supplies.



Funding for the ICRM is secured by the National Department of Health from the fiscus and cascaded to Provincial Departments to support PHC facilities to achieve the required standards.



Honourable Speaker,

As Honourable members would be aware, one of my delegated responsibilities is that of leading the country’s response to HIV and TB, under the banner of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC).

As part of our work in SANAC, we conduct what we call “Policy in Action” activities in communities during build-up programmes for World AIDS Day and World TB Day events every year. These culminate in our “District Accountability” sessions led by the sector of People Living with HIV, where government accounts to community members on the provision of health services and gaps that are identified.

Regarding consequence management, Government has reinforced accountability through:

Performance agreements for senior health officials, linked to service delivery outcomes;

The application of disciplinary measures in cases of non-performance or negligence;

Strengthening oversight by provincial departments and national monitoring systems.

We acknowledge that challenges remain, particularly regarding 24-hour services in some communities, and these are being addressed through phased infrastructure upgrades and human resource deployment.

I thank you Hounarable Speaker.



QUESTION:



Mr B B Nodada (DA)

Whether he has found it unfitting for Members of Cabinet to not declare luxury gifts received from foreign governments; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what actions does he intend to undertake in this regard in his capacity as the Leader of Government Business?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker,

Government’s position is clear: transparency and accountability are non-negotiable principles.Members of the Executive are required, in terms of the Executive Members’ Ethics Code, to disclose all gifts above the prescribed threshold, including those received from foreign governments. Failure to declare such gifts would constitute a breach of the Code.

In this regard, the Code states that: “A member must not accept any reward, benefit or gift from any person or body that is intended or is an attempt to corruptly influence that Member in the exercise of his or her duties or responsibilities as a public representative”.

Similarly, as Members of Parliament, we are obligated, in terms of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests, to disclose our private interests to prevent any conflict between personal gain and public duty.

In my capacity as Leader of Government Business, I continue to emphasise strict compliance with ethical codes and will support any processes necessary to ensure enforcement, including referral to the relevant ethics authorities where warranted.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.

QUESTION:

Dr W J Boshoff (FF Plus)

Whether the Government intends to adopt 1652 as the cut-off year for land reform and restitution; if not, what is the official position on the appropriate cutoff date; if so, in what way is reliance placed for such a position on section 25 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and the Restitution of Land Rights Act, Act 22 of 1994?

REPLY:

Honourable Speaker

Let me thank the Honourable Boshoff for raising this important question, which President Ramaphosa refer to as ‘the original sin ‘of colonialism and apartheid’. The arrival of Europeans in this country in 1652 was the beginning on a protracted process which tookaway land from the indigenous African people, making them pariahs in the land of their birth.

Honourable Boshoff, Government does not intend to adopt 1652 as a cut-off date for land reform and restitution. The current legal framework is guided by:

Section 25(7) of the Constitution, which provides for restitution claims for dispossession after 19 June 1913; and

The Restitution of Land Rights Act, 1994, which operationalises this constitutional provision.

In my view, these provisions are adequate in dealing with the issue of land reform in South Africa. Any change to this framework would require lengthy constitutional and legislative processes, which will further be complicated by developments that have taken place in our country over three centuries.

However, Government remains committed to a just, equitable, and legally sound land reform programme that addresses historical dispossession while ensuring economic stability and food security.

Working with Ministers Nyontsho, Steenhuisen, Hlabisa, DM’s Ncamashe and Masemola, we are fast-tracking processes to enable land to be transferred to the rightful owners and providing support for those who are ready to till the land.

Lastly, Honourable Speaker, we accept that there have been delays in the implementation of this programme. This is due to, amongst others, disputes emanating from families and sometimes communities.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.



QUESTION:

Mr P Ndamase (ANC)

Given that, according to the Commission for Gender Equality 2023/2024 Annual Report, access to land for women is still a problem due to discriminatory customary law administered by traditional leaders in their areas, as highlighted by the fact that 13% of land is owned by women compared to 71% owned by men, what (a) steps does the Government intend to take to sensitise traditional leaders about women’s rights to land and thereby ensure that land distribution is not discriminatory against women and (b) plans are in place to improve the current status of land ownership of women and their security of tenure?



REPLY:

Honourable Speaker,

Let me take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Ndamase for asking this crucial question about women empowerment, especially on the issue of land in rural communities.

Honourable, Ndamase, this year (2026), marks seventy years since twenty thousand women from different spheres of life marched to the Union Buildings on the 9th of August 1956 to protest the introduction of women carrying passbooks.

The year 2026 also marks thirty years since the adoption of our Constitution and Bill of Rights, which clearly commits to the full empowerment and equal participation of women in economic, political, and social life.

The Ministers, Deputy Ministers and I working together with the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (NHTKL), with all spheres of Government are combating any form of discrimination against women, especially on matters of land ownership and security of tenure.

As such, to improve women’s land ownership and tenure security, the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform is prioritising women beneficiaries in land reform programmes; strengthening legal protections for women under communal land systems and expanding access to agricultural support, finance, and extension services for women farmers.

Honourable Speaker, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs conducts awareness programmes on constitutional rights, gender equality, and non-discriminatory land allocation practices.

Partnerships have also been strengthened with the Commission for Gender Equality and civil society to drive advocacy and training.

Re ya itse gore mme o tswara thipa ka bogaleng! By empowering women, we empower families and communities.

By empowering families and communities, we empower the nation.



In conclusion Honourable Speaker, re tshwanetse go netefatsa gore bomme lebona bafumana lefatshe, ba itirele, mmebakgone go sireletsa maphelo a bone le malapa.

Wa thintha Abafazi wa thintha

Imbokodo!

I thank you Honourable Speaker.



QUESTION:



Ms S M N Mokoena-Zondi (MK)

Whether, with reference to his reply to oral question 3 on 19 March 2026, and in light of the persistently high levels of violent crime in the Republic as evidenced by the approximately 170 murders that have been recorded on the Cape Flats since the deployment of the SA National Defence Force under Operation Prosper, the Government has implemented any specific measures to strengthen intelligence-led policing and inter-agency coordination following the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Alleged Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, commonly known as the Madlanga Commission, on the systemic dysfunction within the criminal justice system; if not, why not; if so, what ae the relevant details of the (a) specific measures that have been implemented in the security cluster departments and/or agencies involved and (b) timelines for implementation?



REPLY:

Honourable Speaker,

Let me thank the Chief Whip of the Opposition, Honourable Mokoena-Zondi for this importantquestion about criminality in our Criminal Justice System.

Honourable Zondi, the safety of our communities remains the priority of this Government. As such we are continually investing in strengthening the Criminal Justice System to be able to fight crime and ensure safer communities.

I am confident that you will agree that the work of the Madlanga Commission, is already delivering desired results. This is because in the immediate the work of this Commission,including the recommendations of the Zondo Commission, has ensured that, we:

We strengthen crime intelligence capabilities, improve coordination between SAPS Crime Intelligence, State Security, and other agencies;

Establish Joint Operational Structures within the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster;

Expand intelligence-led operations in identified hotspots, including the Cape Flats;and

Enhance information-sharing systems across agencies.

In addition to the deployment of the SA National Defence Force under Operation Prosper, the SAPS, in conjunction with national and provincial partners, is implementing a range of strategic adjustments to deal with gang-related and organised crime.

These include the refinement of stabilisation and anti-gang strategies aligned to an organised crime threat approach; strengthened intelligence-led policing; improved coordination between detectives, crime intelligence, and prosecutors; and enhanced inter-governmental cooperation through established platforms such as the Anti-Gang Priority Committee.

The implementation of these measures, including operational coordination, is already underway. Medium-term reforms, including capacity building and systems integration, will be implemented over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework period.

In conclusion Honourable Speaker, Government, continues to monitor the impact of these interventions and will adjust strategies where necessary to ensure safer communities.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.