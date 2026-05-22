President Cyril Ramaphosa: Opening remarks Sixth Session of Bi-National Commission State Visit to Botswana

Opening remarks Sixth Session of Bi-National Commission State Visit to Botswana, 21 May 2026, Gaborone, Botswana

Your Excellency President Duma Gideon Boko,

Ministers and Deputy Ministers from both delegations

High Commissioners of our respective countries

Senior Officials,

Members of the Media

Ladies and Gentlemen.

Dumelang!

It is a great pleasure to be here at home among our Brothers and Sisters, the people of Botswana.

The warm welcome that has been extended to us are testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation that underpin our strategic relations.

We oversee this historic sixth session of the Bi-National Commission in the shadow of the passing of one of Botswana’s finest, Former President Festus Mogae, who was laid to rest in a befitting and deeply moving manner.

We are inspired by his remarkable life and contribution to continue to deepen cooperation between our two nations.

Our ties have been shaped by centuries of cultural affinity and a shared ancestry.

We trace our histories to the great societies of the Batswana and Nama people, whose migratory movements laid a foundation for the geographical spaces that make up our countries today.

Neither colonialism nor apartheid could divide us or thwart our common destiny.

We cannot forget the enormous sacrifices that Botswana made in standing in solidarity with the people of South Africa in their struggle against apartheid.

Botswana provided refuge to our freedom fighters.

Botswana spoke for our cause on international platforms, ensuring that our voice was not silenced but amplified.

We will never forget your acts of bravery, principle and support.

Botswana is one of the beacons of democracy in our region and continent.

It is a model of stability that, under your leadership, Mr President, is charting a path towards sustained prosperity and an assured future.

The Bi-National Commission continues to provide a valuable mechanism through which we should align our interests, strengthen existing collaboration, identify new areas of cooperation and move our relations to a higher level.

There are strategic opportunities we should pursue to expand bilateral trade and investment.

We need to ensure that our trade is more balanced.

South Africa wishes to attract a greater diversity of products from Botswana.

A number of South African companies have expressed a desire to invest more in Botswana, creating more jobs, transferring skills and contributing to revenues of this country.

We want to deepen cooperation in agriculture.

South Africa’s agricultural sector wants to be a partner as Botswana grows its own agricultural sector and consolidates its food security.

Among other things, we need to address the challenges which led to the imposition of import restrictions on agricultural products from South Africa.

We should direct our Ministers of Agriculture and Trade to develop proposals on resolving these challenges and submit these by December 2026.

We commend Botswana for the implementation of your 12th National Development Plan, which is anchored on economic diversification and a transition towards more export oriented and private-sector driven growth.

We follow with keen interest your commitment to the development of several Special Economic Zones, which will attract the necessary foreign direct investment, expand your economy, create more jobs for your people and sharpen competitiveness.

You will find ready and reliable partners from South Africa as these zones gain traction.

Our countries are both endowed with vast mineral resources.

These strategic minerals are now the focus of intense global interest.

Some of these minerals are key components in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and more powerful computer microchips. They are vital for the development of the green energy and digital economies.

As owners of these minerals, we should beneficiate these products ourselves, creating opportunities for our peoples.

Botswana is leading the way by refining and polishing your diamonds in the country.

Continued cooperation between South Africa and Botswana in energy is paramount if we are to meet the energy needs of our people, develop our productive sectors, power our economies and drive industrialisation.

We must cooperate on issues of electricity access, petroleum resources and coal.

Investment in renewable energy will also assist us in diversifying our energy mix.

Investments in priority infrastructure projects are vital in enhancing bilateral economic opportunities and enabling greater regional integration.

One such venture is the Mmamabula–Lephalale Rail Link Project, which stands out as a strategic priority for our two countries.

This initiative has the potential to unlock significant economic value for both countries.

We must expedite the agreements needed to implement the project.

Other critical ventures include the proposed Lesotho–Botswana Water Transfer Project and the Ramotswa Transboundary Aquifer.

These initiatives will support water security into the future, while enabling sustainable growth and development.

We are not only interested in the passage of resources and goods between our countries.

We need to work towards the seamless movement of our people in a predictable, coordinated and secure manner.

We welcome Botswana’s plans to establish a One Stop Border Post at Tlokweng/Kopfontein.

This will help reduce congestion at the border, facilitate trade and enhance the efficient movement of people and goods between our countries.

As we deepen our collaboration, we must work together to tackle transnational organised crime across our borders.

Together, we must to deal with such threats as cybercrime, arms smuggling, human trafficking, drug smuggling, illegal mining, money laundering, illicit financial flows and wildlife poaching.

South Africa has been entrusted with the responsibility of Chair of SADC from August this year.

During our tenure, we will continue to champion the cause of regional integration, peace, stability, development and the prosperity of our region.

Since the dawn of democracy in our country, we have sought to welcome and integrate immigrants from other African countries and from beyond our continent.

Most of these people have integrated into South African society forming a vital bridge between South Africa and their countries of origin.

At the same time, we have experienced a high influx of undocumented immigrants.

This phenomenon has intersected with economic hardship and unemployment experienced by many of our people, contributing to tensions between some local communities and foreign nationals.

Recent events in South Africa have once more brought to the fore the faultlines that all of us on the African continent must address.

While appreciating the hardship in some of our communities, we have strongly condemned those of our citizens who took the law into their own hands. We have accordingly directed law enforcement agencies to protect every person in our country and uphold the rule of law.

We welcome the call for a regional and continental discussion on the issue of migration.

This discussion should consider all the factors that drive migration, including the responsibilities of countries of origin and transit countries.

The prospects for enhanced development on our continent depends on the existence of a peaceful, stable and secure environment.

In this regard, the volatile situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is of concern. We must safeguard the territorial integrity of this sisterly country and support all parties in finding a negotiated solution.

South Africa remains concerned about the civil war in Sudan, which has led to massive loss of lives, destruction of infrastructure, devastation of the economy and the creation of a major humanitarian crisis.

We are also concerned about the the political impasse and instability in neighbouring South Sudan.

The operationalisation of the African Standby Force is becoming increasingly more urgent.

Conflicts in many parts of the world continue to adversely impact on global peace and security.

There is a clear challenge to multilateralism and international law.

It is therefore important to work tirelessly to reform the global institutions of governance, so that these reflect the diversity of the membership of the United Nations.

In conclusion, I am of the conviction that this sixth Bi-National Commission provides us with the impetus to galvanise and deepen our cooperation.

The exceptional work carried by our Officials and technical experts, under the guidance of the Ministers, has reinforced the path of collaboration.

The reports we are about to receive from the Ministers will no doubt outline the priorities that need focus and will allow us as the Presidents to give strategic direction towards the full realisation of our mutual interests.

I thank you once again for your warm hospitality and for hosting this important session.

I look forward to fruitful discussions.

Ke a Leboga

I thank you.

