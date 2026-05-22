President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing remarks Sixth Session of Bi-National Commission State Visit to Botswana

Closing remarks Sixth Session of Bi-National Commission State Visit to Botswana, 21 May 2026

Your Excellency, President Boko,

Vice President of Botswana Ndaba Gaolethe,

Ministers,

High Commissioners,

Colleagues and Friends,

As we conclude the deliberations of this session of the Bi-National Commission, I wish to express my appreciation for the insight and wisdom with which you guided our discussions.

The report of the Commission captures the scope of our strategic and fraternal relations.

It affirms that our bilateral relations remain strong.

It lays the basis for effective implementation in the months ahead.

The agreements we are signing today give practical and legal expression to our cooperation.

In our deliberations, we have identified priority areas to will scale up economic partnership between our countries.

Levels of bilateral trade and investment must be substantially increased.

We must explore more opportunities in agriculture, while working together to resolve some of the challenges we have experienced in this area.

South Africa and Botswana continue to deepen cooperation in other important areas, such as in vaccines.

We welcome the commitment by South Africa’s Agricultural Research Council and the Botswana Vaccine Institute to conclude a cooperation partnership in the production of vaccines to fight animal diseases, including food and mouth disease.

Mr President,

We thank you and your government for facilitating the delivery of significant doses of vaccines to our country to combat the outbreak of food and mouth disease.

We are committed to address immigration difficulties affecting, among other others, students from Botswana and business people from South Africa.

We should direct our respective Ministers of Home Affairs to develop a sustainable resolution of these matters by September this year.

Working together within SADC, South Africa and Botswana will continue to promote regional integration, including through investment in infrastructure and manufacturing.

We will continue to promote social, cultural, educational and scientific ties.

It is also critical that the region promotes peace, stability and security.

South Africa and Botswana should continue to work for a global order based on peace, stability and respect for international law.

We conclude this session of the BNC inspired by the vision of our forebears, who laid a firm foundation for a great relationship forged through struggle, sacrifice and unity.

The strong bonds of friendship and cooperation are founded on our shared desire to fulfil the promise of a brighter future for our two nations and for our region.

We once again express our deep appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended to us during this State Visit and Bi-National Commission.

We were embraced with Botho, consistent with the traditions of this great country of Botswana.

I look forward, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, to hosting you in South Africa for the seventh session of the Bi-National Commission.

Pula!

Ke a leboga.

I thank you.

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