Sakar Trust Champions Cultural Exchange at the South Asian Indian Film Festival in Tampa

Along SAIFF Volunteers Hiten Bhuta along with Alpa Bhuta Hiten Bhuta showcasing Sakar Trust Logo Hiten Bhuta along with 1 one the Volunteer Performers at the Event

Hiten Bhuta supports SAIFFF 2026, fostering creativity, community engagement, and cross-cultural dialogue through South Asian cinema.

SAIFFF brings stories to life across cultures and generations, and Sakar Trust is proud to support this platform.” — Hiten Bhuta, Sakar Trust Representative

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Asian Indian Film Festival (SAIFFF) returned to Tampa’s 7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall for its 2026 edition, bringing together filmmakers, artists, and audiences from around the globe to celebrate the power of cinema and storytelling. SAIFFF 2026 showcased over 50 films, including feature-length works, shorts, and documentaries representing India, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and beyond, united by the rich artistic heritage of South Asian cultures.At the heart of this year’s festival, Hiten Bhuta 's Sakar Trust , stood out as a dedicated sponsor and supporter of the festival’s mission: fostering cultural understanding, creative exchange, and inclusive community engagement through cinematic arts.Founded to cultivate social impact, Sakar Trust under Hiten's leadership, champions initiatives that uplift communities through education, cultural engagement, health, public policy awareness, and social asset creation. The organization provides financial support, grants, strategic resources, and technology partnerships to programs that benefit millions worldwide.Sakar Trust’s participation went beyond sponsorship. Aligning with a cultural event of this scale reinforced the organization’s commitment to community enrichment and cross-cultural dialogue. Sakar Trust helped ensure that a diverse range of South Asian voices — from emerging filmmakers to seasoned storytellers — were able to present their work on an international platform.Hiten Bhuta, a prominent community leader and leader of Sakar Trust, attended the festival to represent the organization. His presence underscored the importance of collaboration between cultural institutions, nonprofits, and local communities in fostering inclusive artistic spaces. Bhuta stated, “SAIFFF brings stories to life that resonate deeply across cultures and generations. Sakar Trust is honored to support such an important platform, one that not only entertains but educates and unites audiences from all walks of life.”In addition to sponsorship, Hiten engaged with filmmakers, attendees, and local partners to explore future collaborations, from film outreach initiatives to educational programs tied to the arts. This year’s festival also included panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As, red-carpet premieres, and networking events designed to bridge communities and encourage ongoing intercultural dialogue.SAIFFF has been widely recognized for connecting audiences with compelling South Asian stories and celebrating shared human experiences reflected in global cinema.About SAIFFF:The South Asian Indian Film Festival (SAIFFF) is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to championing the diverse voices of South Asian cinema. Through curated screenings, filmmaker interactions, and cultural programming, SAIFFF promotes creative exchange and fosters greater understanding of South Asian artistic expression on an international stage.About Sakar Trust:Sakar Trust is a charitable foundation committed to creating positive social impact through healthcare, education, cultural enrichment, public policy engagement, and community support. By providing financial resources, strategic guidance, and technology support to partnered initiatives, Sakar Trust strives to uplift communities and empower individuals worldwide.Media Contact:Sayali WarangSakar Trust📞 +1 (813) 693-1750📧 support@sakartrust.org

South Asian Indian Film Festival, Florida - SAIFFF 2026

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