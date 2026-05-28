Ohmyhome Takes Home the 2026 SBR Real Estate Award for the Second Consecutive Year

Ohmyhome receives the Real Estate award at the Singapore Business Review National Business Awards 2026. PHOTO: Ohmyhome Simple App, Ohmyhome Property Management's digital estate management platform. PHOTO: Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome's Simple App secures the SBR Real Estate Award 2026, following the company's 2025 win for HomerAI, its AI-powered property valuation tool.

With this Simple App, we are able to increase efficiency, deploying less manpower, while increasing customer satisfaction. And this has supercharged our growth.” — Rhonda Wong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ohmyhome

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second consecutive year, Ohmyhome (Nasdaq: OMH) has won the Real Estate category at the Singapore Business Review National Business Awards, an annual programme recognising homegrown Singapore companies for transformative business initiatives and innovation. The awards ceremony was held at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on 14 April 2026.This year's award recognises Simple App, a digital estate management platform operated under Ohmyhome Property Management . The win marks the second consecutive year Ohmyhome has taken the Real Estate category. In 2025, the company received the same recognition for HomerAI, its AI-powered property valuation tool.Receiving the award across two consecutive years for two distinct products reflects the company's continued focus on developing technology across different segments of the property sector.Traditionally, estate management in Singapore has relied on manual processes, paper-based record keeping, and disconnected software systems. For managing agents, management council members, and property developers, coordinating across multiple tools introduces operational inefficiencies and increases the risk of errors in documentation and compliance.Ohmyhome developed Simple App to consolidate these functions into a single mobile platform. The application serves four primary user groups: residents, managing agents, management council members, and vendors, providing each with role-specific access to a shared system. Key functions include facility bookings, visitor access management, service request submission and tracking, vendor coordination, approval workflows, and compliance record management.The platform currently serves over 10,000 units across strata developments, malls, and other commercial and residential establishments in Singapore.Since its adoption, Simple App has supported measurable improvements in operational efficiency for Ohmyhome Property Management. By reducing reliance on manual coordination and paper-based processes, the platform has enabled the division to manage a growing portfolio without a proportional increase in headcount.Ohmyhome Property Management has doubled the number of units under management over the past two years, a period that coincides with the broader deployment of Simple App across its portfolio.The division's growth reflects a broader shift in Singapore's property management sector, where estate operators are increasingly adopting integrated digital platforms to manage rising operational demands and resident expectations.The SBR recognition also comes as Ohmyhome marks a significant company milestone.Founded in 2016 as a platform to simplify HDB and private property transactions, the company has since expanded into three distinct business lines: property brokerage, property management, and renovation services with DreamR Ohmyhome was the first Singapore property technology company to list on Nasdaq and has served over 18,000 customers since its founding.About OhmyhomeOhmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has served over 18,000 customers. It is also the highest-rated property transaction platform, with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the firstwomen-only founded Proptech company listed in the US. Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services and to becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.For more information, visit ohmyhome.com Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.