Apparel Group Champions Eid Giving in Collaboration with Sarah Abdallah and Rashid Center

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of Eid and community giving, Apparel Group partnered with philanthropist, director-producer, and Rashid Center Ambassador Sarah Abdallah to bring joy to children at Rashid Center for People of Determination through a heartfelt Eid gifting initiative.The initiative also highlighted the inspiring role of Rashid Center Founder Mariam Othman, whose lifelong dedication and compassion have made Rashid Center a symbol of inclusion, care, and humanity in the UAE. Through her continued efforts, the Center has become a nurturing environment that empowers children of determination and supports their wellbeing with dignity and care.As part of the visit, Apparel Group donated Eid outfits to the children through the support of participating brands including R&B, Babies & More, LC Waikiki, TOMS, and Herschel. The initiative was carried out in the presence of Rashid Center Founder Mariam Othman and reflects the Group’s continued commitment to humanitarian efforts and meaningful community impact under the leadership of Founder and Chairwoman Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved.The visit came at a meaningful time for the children, following a period marked by emotional and educational challenges, including the impact of online schooling and recent regional tensions. The initiative aimed to create moments of happiness, comfort, and celebration ahead of Eid Al Adha.Sarah Abdallah, who has maintained a longstanding relationship with Rashid Center through years of advocacy and humanitarian work, expressed her appreciation for the collaboration and highlighted the importance of partnerships that create genuine social impact.The visit was documented by Apparel Group’s media team as part of broader efforts to raise awareness around inclusion, compassion, and community responsibility, reinforcing the importance of creating meaningful moments that positively impact the lives of children and families across the UAE.About Apparel Group:Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.About Rashid Center for People of Determination:Rashid Center is one of the UAE’s leading humanitarian institutions dedicated to supporting children and young adults of determination through specialized education, therapy, and care programs aimed at empowering them and enhancing their quality of life.

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