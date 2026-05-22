Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Size Worth $147.35 Bn by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Report 2026_Segments Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Regional Share 2026 Telecom Network Infrastructure Drivers & Restraints 2026

The Business Research Company's Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Telecom Network Infrastructure market to surpass $147 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Telecom Network Infrastructure market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Telecom Network Infrastructure Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the telecom network infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $50 billion. The market is expected to grow from $32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of 5G network deployments across major economies such as China, India, and South Korea, increasing mobile data consumption driven by high smartphone penetration, large-scale investments in fiber-optic backhaul and data center interconnectivity, rising adoption of cloud-based services and digital platforms, and government-led initiatives focused on enhancing digital connectivity and smart city infrastructure across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the telecom network infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $38 billion. The market is expected to grow from $28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to continuous upgrades of legacy network infrastructure to support 5G standalone architecture, growing demand for low-latency networks to enable applications such as autonomous systems and immersive technologies, increasing private network deployments across enterprise sectors, strong presence of leading telecom service providers and infrastructure vendors, and ongoing investments in rural broadband expansion to bridge connectivity gaps across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Telecom Network Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The telecom network infrastructure market is segmented by component into product and service. The product market will be the largest segment of the telecom network infrastructure market segmented by component, accounting for 54% or $80 billion of the total in 2030. The product market will be supported by increasing deployment of advanced network equipment such as base stations, routers, and switches, growing demand for small cells and distributed antenna systems to enhance network coverage, rising integration of software-defined networking and network function virtualization hardware, continuous upgrades to support higher bandwidth requirements, and the need for scalable and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions to accommodate next-generation communication technologies.

The telecom network infrastructure market is segmented by connectivity technology into 2G, 3G, 4G or LTE, and 5G.

The telecom network infrastructure market is segmented by end users into telecom operators and enterprises.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the telecom network infrastructure market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global telecom network infrastructure market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate rising mobile data traffic demand driven by increasing video streaming, support expansion of 5G networks enabling high-speed, and strengthen increasing internet penetration in emerging regions.

Rising Mobile Data Traffic Demand - The rising mobile data traffic demand is expected to become a key growth driver for the telecom network infrastructure market by 2030. The exponential increase in data consumption driven by video streaming, social media usage, and cloud-based applications is placing significant pressure on existing network infrastructure. Telecom operators are therefore expanding network capacity through deployment of advanced base stations, high-capacity routers, and dense network architectures to ensure seamless connectivity. The growing reliance on mobile data for both personal and enterprise use is accelerating the need for robust and scalable infrastructure solutions. As a result, rising mobile data traffic demand is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of 5G Networks - The expansion of 5G networks is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the telecom network infrastructure market by 2030. The rollout of 5G technology is enabling ultra-low latency communication, higher bandwidth capabilities, and support for a wide range of advanced applications including industrial automation and connected devices. Telecom providers are investing heavily in upgrading network infrastructure, including small cells, fiber backhaul, and core network modernization, to support 5G deployment. This transition is significantly increasing the demand for next-generation telecom equipment and solutions. Consequently, the expansion of 5G networks is projected to contribute around 2.2% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Internet Penetration In Emerging Regions - The increasing internet penetration in emerging regions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the telecom network infrastructure market by 2030. Rapid digital adoption in developing economies is driving the expansion of broadband connectivity and mobile network coverage in rural and underserved areas. Telecom operators are focusing on infrastructure development initiatives such as tower installations, satellite connectivity, and fiber network expansion to bridge the digital divide. The growing number of internet users is creating sustained demand for reliable and high-speed communication networks. Therefore, the increasing internet penetration in emerging regions is projected to contribute approximately 1.9% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Telecom Network Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the product market, and the service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $45 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid expansion of 5G and next-generation network deployments, increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity, rising investments in fiber optic and wireless infrastructure, growing adoption of cloud computing and edge technologies, expansion of IoT and connected devices, and strong presence of telecom equipment providers and service vendors. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing network capacity, improving connectivity reliability, and supporting digital transformation across industries, fuelling transformative growth within the broader telecommunications infrastructure industry.

The product market is projected to grow by $24 billion, and the service market by $21 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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