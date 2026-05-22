Water and Sanitation urges continued water conservation in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) reminds the public that water conservation remains critical for water security, as most of the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province record have declined in water levels.

The latest DWS weekly State of Reservoirs report shows that most of the listed dams in the Lowveld have recorded a drop in water levels and some have remained unchanged. According to the report, dams which remained unchanged in terms of water levels include Buffelskloof at 100.6%, Longmere at 101.3%, Klipkopjes at 100.4%, and Ohrigstad at 100.1%.

The listed dams that have recorded a decline include Kwena dropping from 101.0% to 100.9%, Driekoppies from 100.9% to 100.8%, Inyaka from 100.7% to 100.5%, Witklip from 100.8% to 100.6%, Da Gama from 100.3% to 100.0%, Primkop from 102.2% to 101.7%, and Blyderivierpoort from 101.3% to 101.1%.

The report also shows that water levels have dropped in the Mpumalanga Province as a whole and in the water management areas (WMA). The average water levels in the province dropped from 101.1% to 100.6%. In the Water Management Areas, the Limpopo- Olifants WMA dropped from 102.3% to 101,8%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 100.3% to 99.8%.

Water levels also dropped in all three districts of the Mpumalanga Province with Ehlanzeni dropping from 100.8% to 100.7%, Gert Sibande from 100.8% to 100.3%, and Nkangala dropping from 101.8% to 101.1%.

Despite the water situation looking good and satisfactory with all the listed dams in the Lowveld still above 100%, the Department of Water and Sanitation urges all South Africans to recognise that our country is water-scarce, and that lasting water security, and reliable and sustainable water supply for all depends on each of us using this vital resource responsibly. Every drop we save today plays a critical role in protecting water supplies for both present and future generations. Together, through small but meaningful actions, we can make a lasting impact.

DWS further calls on communities to protect water infrastructure from vandalism and theft to prevent unnecessary loss of precious water, as every drop counts.

Issued by the Department of Water & Sanitation

Media Enquiries: Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

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