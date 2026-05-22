MEC Jackie Macie send condolences to bereaved families on R39 Road head on collision

Ten people perish perish in a head on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus on R39 Road



Standerton – Ten people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus on the R39 Road between Standerton and Morgenzon on Thursday, 21 May 2026, around 05h15.

All ten deceased were occupants of the minibus taxi, including the driver. Eight people died at the scene, one died while being transported to hospital, and another passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Standerton.

At the time of the crash, the taxi was travelling from Morgenzon to Standerton, while the bus was reportedly travelling from Standerton to Morgenzon. The bus driver sustained minor injuries. One passenger in the bus escaped unharmed.

Reports indicate that the road was misty at the time of the crash, which may have reduced visibility.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mr. Jackie Macie, extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Media enquiries: Moeti Mmusi: 079 291 0664 or Mandla Chauke (Media Liaison Officer to the MEC): 082 330 8167

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