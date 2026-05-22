Western Cape Government meets with stakeholders to coordinate storm recovery operations

The Western Cape Government, through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, met with Eskom, Agri Western Cape, provincial departments and district municipalities today to discuss progress being made with mop-up operations and the restoration of essential services to affected communities across the province.

Eskom reported that the two severe weather events affecting the Western Cape led to 200 major trips on their network, with a total of 9,000 faults subsequently reported. Currently, approximately 70% of all faults have been restored, but the remaining approximate 30% present significant challenges due to areas still submerged under floodwater, high-voltage pylons destroyed in difficult-to-reach mountain areas, and secondary lines where routes need to be completely redesigned after the original infrastructure was destroyed during the floods.

“Eskom and all stakeholders are working around the clock to repair essential infrastructure as quickly as possible. As soon as power is restored in one area, Eskom redirects those resources to other communities in need. We understand that some communities have been without electricity for almost two weeks and that people are frustrated. We ask the public to remain patient and to support officials who have been working under extremely difficult conditions to restore power across the province,” said Anton Bredell.

The Department of Infrastructure reported that a total of 400 roads across the province were affected, and that 61% of these have so far been restored. The Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning has also issued 56 Section 30A approvals to enable emergency construction work in areas that would normally require formal environmental authorisation processes.

The Department of Social Development reported that humanitarian relief efforts, in partnership with non-governmental organisations, are continuing across the province where needed.

Media Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

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