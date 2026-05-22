Water and Sanitation emphasises importance of wise water use and water conservation for sustainable water supply and security

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) emphasises the importance of wise water use and water conservation for sustainable water supply and water security, despite Grootdraai Dam recording an improvement from 102.6% to 102.9%.

The latest DWS weekly State of Reservoirs report indicates that Grootdraai and Westoe are the only listed dams in the Gert Sibande District which recorded improvements in water volumes. Westoe recorded a slight improvement from 78.5% to 78.6%.

The other listed dams in Gert Sibande District have recorded declines in water levels with Nooitgedacht dropping from 100.7% to 99.2%, Vygeboom from 101.3% to 100.9%, Jericho from 99.7% to 98.8%, Morgenstond from 99.5% to 99.4%, and Heyshope from 102.7% to 101.7%.

The report also shows that water levels dropped in the Mpumalanga Province as a whole and in the water management areas (WMA). The average water levels in the province dropped from 101.1% to 100.6%. In the Water Management Areas, the Limpopo- Olifants WMA dropped from 102.3% to 101,8%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 100.3% to 99.8%.

Water levels also dropped in all three districts of the Mpumalanga Province with Ehlanzeni dropping from 100.8% to 100.7%, Gert Sibande from 100.8% to 100.3%, and Nkangala dropping from 101.8% to 101.1%.

Despite the water situation still looking satisfactory in the listed dams in the Gert Sibande District and Mpumalanga as a whole, the Department of Water and Sanitation urges all South Africans to recognise that our country is water-scarce, and that lasting water security, and reliable and sustainable water supply for all depends on each of us using this vital resource responsibly. Every drop we save today plays a critical role in protecting water supplies for both present and future generations. Together, through small but meaningful actions, we can make a lasting impact.

DWS further calls on communities to protect water infrastructure from vandalism and theft to prevent unnecessary loss of precious water, as every drop counts.

Issued by the Department of Water & Sanitation

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

066 301 6962

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