Gauteng Government responds service delivery concerns at Human Rights Commission hearings on Gauteng water challenges

Municipalities respond to service delivery concerns at Human Rights Commission hearings on Gauteng water challenges

Representatives from Merafong, Lesedi and Midvaal Local Municipalities appeared before the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the Gauteng water crisis, where they responded to concerns relating to water supply, aging infrastructure, and service delivery challenges affecting communities.

Merafong City Local Municipality

The Acting Executive Manager for Energy, Ntokozo Gubevu, informed the Commission that the municipality continues to face several challenges, including aging infrastructure, human resource constraints, non-payment for services, dolomitic conditions, and outdated technology systems.

Gubevu noted that the municipality will receive R30 million from the Department of Water and Sanitation to address infrastructure challenges. He noted that all areas currently have water supply and that there have been considerable improvements in recent months, with Rand Water playing a significant supportive role.

Addressing the issue of sinkholes, he stated that the municipality experiences two to three sinkholes during every rainy season due to the dolomitic nature of the area. He further indicated that a task team chaired by the Director-General of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has been established to coordinate interventions on sinkhole-related challenges.

One of the municipality’s largest reservoirs has been affected by sinkhole activity, and the municipality is prioritising a funding model with COGTA to rehabilitate the affected infrastructure. In collaboration with Gauteng COGTA, the municipality has identified and counted sinkholes, particularly those causing damage to critical infrastructure.

Lesedi Local Municipality

Lesedi Local Municipality Manager, Sibusiso Dlamini, responded to concerns raised by the Commission’s Gauteng Office regarding inconsistent water supply and households not connected to pipeline systems.

Dlamini explained that the municipality has an extensive water network and clarified that water supply is generally not completely interrupted, but that low water pressure often affects the flow of water to communities.

The municipality currently maintains a 99.1% piped water supply rate. However, Dlamini acknowledged that low water pressure remains a persistent challenge.

To improve water supply, the municipality has been replacing aging pipes and installing pumps to improve water flow to affected communities. Lesedi Local Municipality is also working closely with Rand Water to address water-related challenges.

Dlamini further informed the Commission that the municipality owns three in-house water tankers and spends approximately R400 000 annually on tanker services during major water disruptions affecting the municipality.

Midvaal Local Municipality

Midvaal Local Municipality Municipal Manager, Phumudzo Magodi, stated that Midvaal Local Municipality is predominantly situated on dolomitic land, which has resulted in the development of several sinkholes in certain areas.

The municipality plans to undertake a groundwater protocol study as part of efforts to strengthen long-term water management and infrastructure planning.

Addressing service delivery challenges, Magodi indicated that the municipality currently supplies water to 47 informal settlements through water tankers.

The municipality also faces a backlog in reservoir infrastructure, aging infrastructure, and maintenance requirements estimated at approximately R1 billion. Additional challenges include non-revenue water losses and billing inefficiencies. The municipality reaffirmed its commitment to improving water infrastructure and addressing service delivery challenges affecting communities.

The hearings form part of the South African Human Rights Commission’s ongoing inquiry into the Gauteng water challenges and the impact of water supply challenges on affected communities.

For media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Provincial Government on 083 580 8275 or at Elijah.Mhlanga@gauteng.gov.za

Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson for Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo on 082 719 6404 or on theo.nkonki@gauteng.gov.za