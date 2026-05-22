Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs accounts to South African Human Rights Commission on water supply interventions
Gauteng Municipalities to account to SA Human Rights Commission on water supply interventions
The Gauteng Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) confirms that municipalities across the province will, on Tuesday, appear before the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to provide progress reports on interventions undertaken to address persistent water supply challenges affecting communities.
The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability, improve intergovernmental coordination, and ensure that residents have access to reliable and sustainable water services, as envisaged in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.
Municipalities are expected to outline measures implemented to improve the maintenance of water infrastructure, reduce water losses, enhance response times to supply disruptions, strengthen reservoir management, and accelerate the repair of leaks and other critical infrastructure failures.
The presentations will further provide updates on collaborative interventions between municipalities, the Gauteng Provincial Government, and relevant national entities aimed at stabilising water supply systems across the province.
The Gauteng Department of COGTA welcomes the engagement with the SAHRC as an important platform to assess progress, identify persistent challenges, and reinforce commitments towards ensuring uninterrupted access to basic services for communities.
The department acknowledges that ongoing water supply interruptions continue to place significant strain on residents, businesses, healthcare facilities, and schools. Government remains committed to implementing sustainable interventions aimed at strengthening water security while safeguarding the dignity, wellbeing, and socio-economic resilience of all residents across Gauteng.
Through the weekly Intergovernmental Relations (IGR) on water security, the provincial government has established a coordinated platform bringing together municipalities and key stakeholders within the water value chain to actively monitor system performance, identify emerging risks, and implement interventions in areas of concern.
This forum, together with other sector-specific intergovernmental structures focused on service delivery priorities, was established following the implementation of the Local Government Turnaround Strategy, which seeks to strengthen municipal performance, governance, and accountability through coordinated support and oversight.
The outcomes and recommendations arising from the proceedings before the SAHRC are expected to further strengthen existing interventions and support the acceleration of service delivery initiatives in municipalities experiencing water supply challenges.
For media enquiries contact: Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson for Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo on 082 719 6404 or on theo.nkonki@gauteng.gov.za
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