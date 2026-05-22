MEC Anton Bredell on International Day for Biological Biodiversity

The Western Cape marks the International Day for Biological Diversity on 22 May as part of its ongoing commitment to responsible environmental management, sustainable development and climate resilience.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, said that “Biodiversity is one of the Western Cape’s greatest strategic assets. Protecting our natural environment is not competing with economic growth and community wellbeing. It is fundamental to sustainable development, water security and climate resilience, and as such, future prosperity. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that our ecosystems remain healthy and productive for generations to come.

Biodiversity is the foundation of healthy ecosystems, food security, water security, climate adaptation and economic opportunity. In the Western Cape, protecting biodiversity is critical in a province recognised globally for its unique natural heritage, including its world-renowned fynbos ecosystems, rich marine biodiversity and ecological landscapes that support both people and nature”.

Head of Department of the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Gerhard Gerber, added: “The protection of biodiversity requires long-term investment, strong partnerships and science-based decision-making. Through initiatives such as the Ecological Infrastructure Investment Framework and collaboration with custodians like CapeNature, the Western Cape continues to strengthen resilience while safeguarding the ecosystems that support livelihoods, economic opportunity and environmental sustainability.”

The province’s biodiversity plays a vital role in sustaining agriculture, tourism, fisheries and local economies, while also strengthening resilience against climate change, droughts, floods and other environmental pressures. Protecting these natural systems is therefore essential for safeguarding livelihoods, supporting economic growth and ensuring long-term social wellbeing.

The Western Cape Government continues to advance biodiversity conservation through the implementation of the Provincial Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, which sets out the targets for achievement by 2030 and is aligned to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. CapeNature, the public entity for nature conservation in the province, is driving implementation on the ground and ensuring that basic needs and social benefits continue to flow to the economy and our people. Looking after nature is critical to achieving provincial strategies, including climate and spatial resilience, infrastructure sustainability and inclusive economic development.

An important component of this approach is the province’s Ecological Infrastructure Investment Framework, which recognises natural ecosystems as critical infrastructure. Healthy rivers, wetlands, catchments, coastlines and biodiversity corridors provide essential services including water purification, flood attenuation, soil protection and carbon sequestration. Investing in ecological infrastructure strengthens resilience, reduces long-term environmental risk and supports sustainable economic activity across the province.

The role of environmental custodians such as CapeNature remains central to these efforts. CapeNature plays a critical role in protecting biodiversity, managing protected areas, supporting scientific research, restoring ecosystems and promoting environmental education and stewardship. Through collaboration with municipalities, landowners, researchers, community organisations and the private sector, these efforts translate environmental objectives into practical and measurable outcomes.

Priority focus areas linked to this observance include conservation initiatives, ecosystem restoration, invasive species management and climate adaptation interventions that deliver both environmental and socio-economic benefits.

Through sustained strategic partnerships, collaboration, investment and responsible stewardship, the Western Cape continues to strengthen its ability to respond to environmental challenges while protecting the province’s natural heritage for future generations.

Media Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

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