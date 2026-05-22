Government Communications calls for respectful use of South Africa’s national symbols

Government calls on all citizens and foreign nationals residing within the borders of South Africa to exercise respect and dignity in the use and display of the country’s national symbols.

South Africa’s national symbols including the National Flag, Coat of Arms, National Anthem and other official emblems, carry deep historical, cultural and political significance. These symbols embody the values, sacrifices and democratic identity of the nation, and serve as powerful representations of unity, freedom and constitutional democracy.

Government reminds the public that national symbols are protected and regulated in terms of South African law to preserve their dignity and integrity. Their use, display and reproduction are subject to prescribed protocols and limitations, and any misuse, desecration or unauthorized exploitation undermines the values they represent.

All individuals and civil society are therefore urged to ensure that national symbols are treated with the highest level of respect, whether in public spaces, events, digital platforms, or private functions.

As South Africans continue to celebrate the country’s diversity and shared heritage, Government encourages everyone to uphold the spirit of patriotism, social cohesion.

Media enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

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