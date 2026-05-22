MEC Ivan Meyer on supplementary citrus phytosanitary agreement between South Africa and China

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, has welcomed the recent supplementary citrus phytosanitary agreement between South Africa and China as a major step forward in driving economic growth and creating jobs, while unlocking new export opportunities for the province’s citrus industry.

Responding to parliamentary questions, Minister Meyer confirmed that the agreement, formalised on 10 April 2026, will ease export requirements and strengthen market access for Western Cape producers.

“This agreement is a significant breakthrough for economic growth and job creation in the Western Cape. By removing trade barriers and expanding access to the Chinese market, we are creating new opportunities across the agricultural value chain—from farm workers to exporters—while strengthening the competitiveness of our citrus industry,” said Minister Meyer.

Strengthening export resilience

The Minister emphasised that expanded access to the Chinese market comes at a critical time for the agricultural sector, which continues to navigate global uncertainties.

“Growing our export markets is essential to sustaining jobs and unlocking further economic growth. The opening of the Chinese market for increased citrus exports reduces volatility and helps cushion our producers—and the workers they employ—against disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in traditional markets,” he said.

With approximately 20% of South Africa’s citrus production located in the Western Cape, the agreement is expected to have a meaningful impact on export volumes over time, particularly as compliance requirements become more efficient.

Supporting producers to maximise opportunities

Minister Meyer highlighted that the Western Cape Government is actively supporting producers to capitalise on the zero-tariff access to China through a range of targeted interventions.

These include:

Participation in trade shows and export exhibitions in China

Facilitating business-to-business engagements with international buyers

Providing extension and advisory services to ensure compliance with export standards

Collaborating closely with industry stakeholders to strengthen competitiveness

“Our focus is on ensuring that producers are well-positioned to expand exports, grow their businesses, and in turn sustain and create more jobs in rural communities,” said the Minister.

Strategic advantages of the Chinese market

Minister Meyer pointed out that China presents significant long-term potential for the Western Cape citrus industry due to several key factors:

Strong demand driven by a population of approximately 1.4 billion people

Continued economic growth and rising consumer demand

The advantage of counter-seasonal supply, allowing South African citrus to fill market gaps when Northern Hemisphere production is low

“This counter-seasonal advantage not only boosts export potential but also supports stable production cycles that are critical for job retention in the sector,” he said.

A collaborative approach

While acknowledging that port and logistics challenges remain a national competency, Minister Meyer reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to working with stakeholders to improve export efficiency.

“Efficient logistics are essential to a thriving export sector, which in turn underpins economic growth and job creation. We will continue working with partners to unlock these gains,” he said.

Driving growth through market diversification

Minister Meyer concluded that expanding access to markets such as China is central to building a resilient and competitive agricultural economy.

“Diversifying export markets is key to growing the Western Cape economy and creating sustainable jobs. This agreement demonstrates how strategic international partnerships can deliver inclusive growth and real benefits for our farmers and rural communities.”

Media inquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Media Liaison Officer to Provincial Minister, Dr Ivan Meyer

E-mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 079 9904 231

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