Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads E-Waste Recycling Imbizo at King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, Eastern Cape, 20 May

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Ms Bernice Swarts, will on 20 May 2026 lead the E-Waste Recycling Imbizo at King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape Province.

The E-Waste Recycling Imbizo aims to raise awareness and highlight the importance of responsible and sound management of electrical and electronic waste devices such as computers, phones, fridges etc, and showcase the socio-economic opportunities that exist within the e-waste sector by incentivising e-waste collection through a fair and equitable system, therefore encouraging participation; as well as linking municipalities and producers responsibility organisations with certified e-waste recyclers to ensure compliance with e-waste recycling standards, including SMME creation, growth and job opportunities and enhancing environmental protection and quality.

The E-Waste Recycling Imbizo is a collaborative effort among the DFFE, King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, OR Tambo District Municipality, Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism and all government entities across all three spheres. The Deputy Minister will also visit the Libode General Landfill Site as part of the E-Waste Imbizo programme.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Ministerial E-Waste Recycling Programme & Imbizo

Date: Wednesday, 20 May 2026

Time: 10:30am

Venue: Rotary Stadium, Ngangelizwe, King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, Eastern Cape

Part 3: site visit to the Libode general landfill site

Date: Wednesday, 20 May 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: Libode General Landfill Site, Nyandeni Local Municipality

To RSVP, please contact:

Kagiso Letsebe

Mobile: 083 439 9755

E-mail: kletsebe@dffe.gov.za and/or

Paul Sigutya

Mobile: 072 921 4457

E-mail: psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Mobile: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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