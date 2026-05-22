Minister Enoch Godongwana tables National Treasury Budget Vote, 21 May
The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the National Treasury’s Budget Vote in Parliament on Friday, 22 May 2026.
The Minister’s speech will focus on the departmental programmes and budget. The Budget Vote will outline the department’s achievements, progress, as well as the annual service delivery commitments reflected in the Annual Performance Plan for the upcoming year, amongst others.
Details of the Budget Vote presentation are as follows:
Date: 22 May 2026
Time: 09:00 – 12:00
Venue: Parliament (Virtual)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ParliamentofRSA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA/
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