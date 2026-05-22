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Defence confers 20 year service medals in Wynberg, Western Cape, 22 May

The Surgeon General of the South African National Defence Force confers 20 year service medals in Western Cape on 22 May  2026

The Surgeon General of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Lieutenant General Ntshavheni  Peter Maphaha will  preside over a medal parade in Wynberg, Western Cape on Friday, 22 May 2026.

This event follows a comprehensive week-long tour and oversight visit of military health facilities and sickbays in the province. 

As Lt Gen Maphaha nears the end of his term in office, this parade marks his official farewell to the  South African Military  Health  Service (SAMHS) personnel stationed in the Western Cape region. In line with the theme “Towards Military Health Excellence,” the Surgeon General will confer 20-year loyal service medals to deserving members, acknowledging their decades of  commitment  to military healthcare and contribution to the readiness of the SANDF. The event details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 22 May 2026.
Time: 09:30 for 10:00.
Venue: Wynberg Military Sports Ground, Western Cape.

Members of the media are invited to the event and are requested to confirm attendance with Major Thabo Tukula at 081 029 2171.

Enquiries:            
Colonel Philip Makopo -  Senior Staff Officer Corporate Communication
Mobile: 082 047 2658
E-mail: samhs.communication@gmail.com

#GovZAUpdates

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Defence confers 20 year service medals in Wynberg, Western Cape, 22 May

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