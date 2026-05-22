Acting Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga leads Integrated Social Development Portfolio Services in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, 21 May

ICROP is a Ministerial Outreach Programme which forms part of the social development sector’s efforts to bring services to the doorstep of communities.

The programme is also aimed at strengthening social development services to address the needs of communities in line with government’s District Development Model, which promotes community-centred interventions and strengthens collaboration between all spheres of government and the people they serve.

On the day, community members will receive assistance through interventions aimed at addressing social ills such as teenage pregnancy and substance abuse. SASSA services will also be provided to assist qualifying beneficiaries and community members in need of social support services.

The Acting Minister will through the National Development Agency, engage with Non-Profit Organisations on issues raised during the sector dialogue, including registration and compliance, capacity building and Non-Profit Organisation funding.

Community members will access services from other government departments such as Home Affairs and the Department of Health and interact directly with Acting Minister Chikunga on issues affecting their daily lives.

Acting Minister Chikunga will be accompanied by the Acting Director-General, Advocate Gugulethu Thimane; South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Themba Matlou and National Development Agency (NDA) Acting CEO, Ms Raphaahle Ramokgopa.

