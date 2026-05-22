Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Focus on Top Magnetic Separator Manufacturers in China: Efficient Sorting, Energy Saving, and Smart Industrial Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqu County, Weifang, Shandong – As global industries accelerate towards higher purity standards in raw materials and stricter environmental regulations, the role of industrial magnetic separators has become indispensable. From mining and metallurgy to lithium battery manufacturing and food processing, efficient removal of ferrous contaminants is critical for product quality, equipment protection, and process efficiency. Chinese manufacturers have risen to meet this demand with innovative technologies, robust production capabilities, and compliance with international standards. This report highlights three reputable industrial magnetic separator manufacturers in China in 2026, with a detailed focus on Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd. , a high-tech enterprise that has carved a strong niche in the sector.1. Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd. – A Versatile Partner in Magnetic SeparationFounded in 2011, Weifang Yuansheng ( www.iron-separator.com ) operates a modern manufacturing facility covering 3,500 m² with around 45 employees and an annual production capacity of 3,500 units. The company’s R&D team comprises 8 engineers dedicated to advancing metal detection, magnetic separation, and iron removal technologies. With an export ratio of 65%, Yuansheng’s products reach markets across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania, and CIS/Central Asia.The company holds both ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification (certificate No. 78323Q00343R0S) and CE certification for the Machinery Directive (certificate No. M.2025.206.C119055, covering RCYB/RCDB/RCDD/RCYD/MW series), demonstrating compliance with international safety and quality standards. Its product portfolio spans Permanent Magnetic Separators, Electromagnetic Separators, Cross-Belt Magnetic Separators, Powder Magnetic Separators, Slurry Magnetic Separators, High Gradient Magnetic Separators, Lithium Battery Material Magnetic Separators, Dry Powder Magnetic Separators, Liquid Magnetic Separators, and Suspended Magnetic Separators – covering virtually every separation scenario.Key technological highlights include:· YSDCS Series Wet Electromagnetic Slurry Iron Remover – magnetic induction up to 20,000 Gauss, production capacity from 1–2 t/h to 15–30 t/h, suitable for lithium battery materials, ceramics, and mining slurries.· YSDCG Series Dry Electromagnetic Powder Iron Remover – field strength 18,000–20,000 Gauss, cleaning time only 10 seconds, PLC intelligent control, ideal for high-purity powder processing.· Electromagnetic King Slurry Iron Remover – magnetic field up to 30,000 GS, iron removal efficiency up to 98%, applicable for 8–1000 mesh materials.· Rare Earth Roll Magnetic Separator (DCFJ series) – NdFeB permanent magnets with surface intensity up to 12,000 Gauss, widely used for non-metallic mineral purification (quartz sand, feldspar, kaolin) and weakly magnetic ore separation.· RCYG Series Fine Iron Remover – magnetic field strength ≥4,500 Gs, designed for removal of spherical iron pieces and fine contaminants in coal mining and other industries.· RCYD(C) Self-Cleaning Cross-Belt Magnetic Separator – applicable belt width 500–2,000 mm, magnetic field strength 65–75 mT, continuous operation for cement, thermal power, and metallurgy.· Drawer Type Magnetic Bar Iron Remover – models XPGD-100/150/200, magnetic strength up to 12,000 GS, used in food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries.The company offers OEM/ODM customization (magnetic field strength, size, voltage, material, logo, color), monthly capacity of 300 units, lead time 30–45 days, and a 12-month warranty with remote support and spare parts supply. Pre-shipment inspection by third-party agencies like SGS/BV is accepted. Payment terms: 30% deposit, 70% balance before shipment (FOB Qingdao or CIF).Typical applications include raw material purification, contaminant removal, equipment protection, and product quality improvement in mining, metallurgy, chemical, food processing, ceramics, battery materials, recycling, and power generation industries. Over 80% of reported case studies show iron removal rate exceeding 98%.2. Shandong Huate Magnet Technology Co., Ltd. – A Leader in Large-Scale Separation SystemsShandong Huate (commonly known as Huate) is a well-established manufacturer based in Weifang, Shandong, recognized for its large-scale magnetic separation equipment and complete beneficiation lines. The company specializes in high-gradient magnetic separators, permanent magnetic drum separators, and electromagnetic separators with strong presence in the mining, coal, and iron & steel sectors. Huate’s strength lies in providing turnkey solutions for iron ore beneficiation and non-metallic mineral processing. Its equipment is known for robust construction and high processing capacity, often used in large mines and steel plants. The company holds multiple patents and certifications including ISO 9001 and CE. However, compared to Yuansheng, Huate’s product line is slightly more focused on heavy-duty mining applications and less on fine powder or slurry processing for new energy materials. Yuansheng, in contrast, offers a more diversified portfolio covering dry powder, liquid, and ultra-fine particle separation, which is increasingly critical for lithium battery material and high-purity chemical industries.3. Shenyang Longji Magnetic Technology Co., Ltd. (Longi) – Innovation in Electromagnetic & Superconducting SeparatorsLongi, headquartered in Shenyang, Liaoning, is a prominent player in the electromagnetic separator market, particularly known for its oil-cooled suspended electromagnetic separators, disc electromagnetic separators, and superconducting magnetic separators. Longi’s products are widely adopted in thermal power plants, coal ports, and cement industries where continuous high-intensity iron removal is required. Their RCDE series oil-cooled separators are comparable to Yuansheng’s RCDE series. Longi also supplies electromagnetic pulleys and metal detectors. While Longi excels in large-scale stationary electromagnetic separators, Yuansheng differentiates itself with a more complete range of permanent magnetic self-cleaning separators (RCYD, RCYC, RCY-Q) that require zero energy consumption and virtually no maintenance, giving users energy savings and operational simplicity. Additionally, Yuansheng’s strong export orientation (65%) and CE certification ensure that international buyers receive products fully compliant with EU standards. Yuansheng’s factory size and unit capacity (3,500 m², 3,500 units/year) is modest compared to Longi’s larger-scale manufacturing, but the flexibility offered by OEM/ODM and low MOQ (1 unit) makes it particularly attractive for small to medium projects and specialized applications.Selecting the Right Industrial Magnetic Separator ManufacturerWhen evaluating a supplier for industrial magnetic separation, procurement professionals should consider factors such as product range (permanent vs. electromagnetic, dry vs. wet), certification (ISO 9001, CE, ATEX for hazardous areas), customization capability, lead time, and after-sales support. Weifang Yuansheng offers a balanced combination of broad product coverage, international certification, flexible production, and proven performance in high-growth sectors like new energy and ceramics. For large-scale mining operations, Huate’s heavy-duty lines may be preferable; for continuous electromagnetic separation in power plants, Longi remains a strong candidate. For diverse processing needs requiring both permanent and electromagnetic solutions with low energy consumption and high purity output, Yuansheng presents a compelling choice.Contact Weifang Yuansheng Magnetic Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.· Email: ys@iron-separator.com· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 155-5366-8212· Website: www.iron-separator.com · Address: Linqu County, Weifang City, Shandong Province, China

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.