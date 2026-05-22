CT Dept. of Labor: Payroll Jobs Reach New High; Unemployment Rate Rises

(Wethersfield, CT) – Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo today released the April labor situation. Employers added an estimated 5,700 payroll jobs last month, bringing Connecticut payrolls to an all-time high of 1,725,300 jobs. March numbers were revised to 2,400 jobs gained. While the state’s unemployment rate rose 0.2% to 5.0%, the number of unemployment claims did not go up, indicating that the rise in the unemployment rate is due to new entrants in the job market, not layoffs.

Commissioner Bartolomeo said, “Employers posted another month of solid job growth in April, good economic news despite the uncertainties facing both employers and job seekers. The quit rate is down, this is important for employers trying to avoid the high costs of staff turnover, however, with recruiters cautious about hiring it takes job seekers longer to find a job right now. CTDOL encourages anyone looking for work to make an appointment with their local American Job Center for help.”

CTDOL Director of Research Patrick J. Flaherty said, “Despite early year fluctuations, March and April data show solid growth that has slightly outpaced national growth. The unemployment rate is higher than it was last year, but this and other economic indicators are well within the range to keep the economy moving. Assuming no national economic downturn, Connecticut is expected to continue slow, steady growth.”

Labor situation data is a state-federal collaboration that includes two surveys. The employer survey identifies how many people are on company payrolls and is the basis for calculating the job numbers. The household survey, used to identify the unemployment rate, asks respondents if they are currently working, looking for work, or out of the labor force. New entrants to the labor force include graduates entering the workforce for the first time, workers re-entering the job market after an extended time away, and others who identify themselves as ‘looking for work’ in the household survey. The unemployment rate will rise to reflect these new entrants to the labor market, but unemployment claims filing remains stable since new entrants are not eligible for unemployment benefits.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE REPORT

Top gainers in April include Administration & Support Services and Healthcare & Social Assistance.

April declines include Information, State Government, and Finance & Insurance.

Construction is at an 18-year high at 65,200 jobs.

Manufacturing is at its highest level since October 2024 at 154,700 jobs.

The large revision in March job growth numbers (previously estimated at 100 jobs added, now revised to 2,400 jobs added) is due to employer responses coming in after the survey return date.

VIDEO WITH DIRECTOR FLAHERTY

#DOLDAILY: Major takeaways from the April report

The May 2026 labor situation report will be released on June 22, 2026.

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For Immediate Release: May 21, 2026