NBA All-Star Paul George Joins FlexiSpot as Brand Partner to Champion Movement, Balance, and Everyday Performance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global ergonomic furniture brand FlexiSpot has officially partnered with NBA All-Star Paul George for a new campaign, Champion Your Every Move. The collaboration centers on movement, recovery, and performance beyond basketball while marking another step in FlexiSpot’s expansion beyond the home office category.“Paul’s lifestyle and interests off the court made this a natural fit for FlexiSpot,” said FlexiSpot. “Our ‘New Working, New Living’ vision is about supporting how people move through different parts of their day, whether that’s work, recovery, or life at home.”Paul George’s Life Beyond the CourtPaul George is a nine-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA selection. Over the years, he has become known as one of the league’s most respected veterans, both for his performance on and off the court. Beyond basketball, he has also developed a strong presence through gaming, podcasting, entertainment, and wellness-focused interests.FlexiSport said George’s interests aligned closely with the brand’s focus on recovery, movement, and everyday routines.FlexiSpot Expands Beyond the Home OfficeFlexiSpot has become known for its ergonomic furniture and adjustable living solutions designed for modern work and living environments. While the brand first gained recognition in the home office category, the company has continued expanding into broader lifestyle spaces, including bedroom, living room, and fitness-related products.As FlexiSpot expands beyond the home office category, the partnership with George focuses on the routines that happen throughout the day, from work and recovery to entertainment and everyday living.“Champions don’t clock out,” said FlexiSpot. “People move between work, recovery, entertainment, and everyday life throughout the day. We want to create products that support those routines more naturally and flexibly.”The campaign marks another step in FlexiSpot’s expansion into broader lifestyle categories beyond the home office space.About FlexiSpotFlexiSpot is a global ergonomic furniture and lifestyle brand focused on modern living and working environments. Originally known for its home office products, the company has continued expanding into broader lifestyle categories, including bedroom, living room, and fitness-related spaces. FlexiSpot’s products are built around adjustable and flexible designs intended to support more comfortable and active everyday routines.Follow FlexiSpot on social media:Instagram: @ flexispot_official YouTube: FlexiSpot US

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