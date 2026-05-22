Attensi Named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026 List as One of the Best Places to Work in the UK

Claire Brawn Attensi People Director UK Jamie Watson Attensi Managing Director UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attensi , the global leader in simulation-based training and performance improvement, today announced it has been named as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026 in the Medium Organisation category for workplaces in the UK.Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Attensi operates globally with offices in London, Boston, Cologne and Gothenburg, employing over 200 people worldwide, including a 70-strong team in the UKPowered by WorkL, the annual list recognises organisations with the highest levels of employee engagement and workplace experience. Inclusion is based on rigorous data insights, celebrating companies that go above and beyond to create environments where people can truly thrive.This recognition reflects Attensi’s continued commitment to fostering a workplace defined by collaboration, inclusion, and growth, where individuals are empowered to excel and bring their best selves to work every day.At the heart of Attensi’s success is its mission: to help people and organisations grow to be exceptional. This philosophy extends far beyond its innovative technology, shaping a culture where development, wellbeing and performance are deeply interconnected.Jamie Watson, UK Managing Director at Attensi, said:“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work. Thank you to everyone at Attensi for making this a place where we genuinely enjoy what we do.Every voice is heard, every idea is valued, and it’s because of that culture that we can deliver the very best for our clients and continue to lead the way in our field.”Claire Brawn, People Director at Attensi, added:“I’m so proud to share this recognition with everyone who works at Attensi. We’ve built a company culture grounded in supporting one another, valuing every individual, and creating exceptional teams.This award belongs to all of our people - congratulations on being named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026.”The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards celebrate organisations across the UK that demonstrate outstanding employee engagement, wellbeing, and workplace culture, setting a benchmark for excellence across industries.About AttensiAttensi is a global leader in game-based simulation training and a leading people performance platform provider. It combines AI, behavioural science and gaming mechanics to create immersive, learn-by-doing solutions that help organisations improve performance, build skills and achieve business goals. Through advanced analytics and data tools, Attensi enables HR, L&D and leadership teams to demonstrate ROI and track key business KPIs that go beyond traditional training metrics.Find out more at https://attensi.com/AI Training and Performance Platform Inspired to join us? Careers at Attensi | Join the Gamechangers

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