Smart Street Lighting Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Smart Street Lighting Market Report 2026_Segments Smart Street Lighting Market Regional Share 2026 Smart Street Lighting Drivers & Restraints 2026

The Business Research Company's Smart Street Lighting Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Smart Street Lighting market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Smart Lighting market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $55 billion by 2030, with Smart Street Lighting to represent around 13% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,579 billion by 2030, the Smart Street Lighting market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Smart Street Lighting Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the smart street lighting market in 2030, valued at $2.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, large-scale smart city initiatives, rising government investments in energy-efficient infrastructure, expanding adoption of LED-based connected lighting systems, and increasing deployment of IoT-enabled street lighting technologies across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Smart Street Lighting Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the smart street lighting market in 2030, valued at $1.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong federal and state-level funding programs, increasing focus on smart grid integration, rising adoption of advanced lighting control and analytics platforms, growing emphasis on sustainability and carbon reduction goals, and ongoing modernization of legacy street lighting infrastructure.

Request A Free Sample Of The Smart Street Lighting Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9287&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Smart Street Lighting Market In 2030?

The smart street lighting market is segmented by type into light emitting diode, compact fluorescent lamps, incandescent, and other types. The light emitting diode market will be the largest segment of the smart street lighting market segmented by product type, accounting for 79% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The light emitting diode market will be supported by the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting infrastructure, increasing government regulations promoting LED adoption, declining component and installation costs, growing integration with IoT-based smart city networks, expanding need for lower maintenance and longer operational lifespan, and increasing investments in sustainable urban development projects.

The smart street lighting market is segmented by communication technology into NB-IoT, powerline communication, radio frequency, and other communication technologies.

The smart street lighting market is segmented by energy source into traditional and other renewable energy, and solar.

The smart street lighting market is segmented by application into environment monitoring, traffic optimization, smart parking, and other applications.

The smart street lighting market is segmented by end user into commercial, residential, and industrial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Smart Street Lighting Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the smart street lighting market leading up to 2030 is 20%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Smart Street Lighting Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global smart street lighting market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address rapid urbanization and smart city development by deploying connected lighting systems integrated with traffic monitoring and public safety networks, respond to the growing focus on energy efficiency and cost reduction through LED technology and adaptive controls that adjust brightness based on real-time conditions, and support the integration of IoT and advanced sensor technologies enabling streetlights to collect and transmit real-time data on traffic, weather, pollution, and public safety across global smart city ecosystems.

Rapid Urbanization And Smart City Development - The rapid urbanization and smart city development is expected to become a key growth driver for the smart street lighting market by 2030. The increasing pace of urbanization across both developed and emerging economies is a major factor driving demand for smart street lighting solutions. As cities expand, there is a growing need for efficient, scalable, and intelligent infrastructure to manage public utilities such as lighting. Governments are investing heavily in smart city initiatives, where connected street lighting systems act as foundational infrastructure. These systems enable integration with traffic monitoring, environmental sensing, and public safety networks. Smart streetlights also support centralized control and automation, reducing operational costs and improving service delivery. Furthermore, urban planners prioritize sustainable and technology-driven solutions, accelerating adoption. As a result, the rapid urbanization and smart city development is anticipated to contributing to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing Focus On Energy Efficiency And Cost Reduction - The growing focus on energy efficiency and cost reduction is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the smart street lighting market by 2030. Energy efficiency is a key driver influencing the adoption of smart street lighting systems globally. Traditional street lighting systems consume significant amounts of electricity and require frequent maintenance, leading to high operational expenses. Smart lighting solutions, particularly those integrated with LED technology and adaptive controls, significantly reduce energy consumption by adjusting brightness based on real-time conditions. Sensors and automated dimming features help optimize energy usage, especially during low-traffic hours. Additionally, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities minimize downtime and repair costs. Governments and municipalities are increasingly adopting these systems to meet sustainability targets and reduce carbon footprints. Consequently, the growing focus on energy efficiency and cost reduction is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Integration Of IoT And Advanced Sensor Technologies - The integration of IoT and advanced sensor technologies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the smart street lighting market by 2030. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced sensor technologies is significantly boosting the adoption of smart street lighting systems. These technologies enable streetlights to function beyond illumination by collecting and transmitting real-time data on traffic, weather, pollution, and public safety. Connected lighting infrastructure allows municipalities to monitor urban environments more effectively and make data-driven decisions. Features such as motion detection, adaptive lighting, and fault detection enhance operational efficiency and responsiveness. Moreover, IoT-enabled systems facilitate seamless communication between devices, improving coordination across city services. The increasing deployment of smart sensors and communication networks enhances the value proposition of smart street lighting. Therefore, integration of IoT and advanced sensor technologies is projected to contribute to approximately 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Smart Street Lighting Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-street-lighting-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Smart Street Lighting Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the light emitting diode market, the compact fluorescent lamps market, the incandescent market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4.5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in smart city infrastructure, rising demand for energy-efficient public lighting systems, advancements in connected lighting controls and remote monitoring technologies, and growing government initiatives focused on sustainability and carbon reduction. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on reducing energy consumption, improving urban safety, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting intelligent city development, fuelling transformative growth within the broader urban infrastructure and smart utilities industry.

The light emitting diode market is projected to grow by $3.6 billion, compact fluorescent lamps market by $0.4 billion, the incandescent market by $0.1 billion, and the other types market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.