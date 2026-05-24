Fast Video Cataloger 10 helps teams find the right footage faster with practical AI

Fast Video Cataloger 10

The Windows application adds on-device face recognition, object detection, and transcription, with choice of perpetual or subscription licensing.

The teams we work with don't want to hand their footage over to a cloud service. They want their footage to stay where it is, on their machines, their discs and servers they trust.” — Robert Lönn

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Video Cataloger today announced the release of Fast Video Cataloger 10 , a new version of its Windows-based video cataloging software built for professionals working with large video libraries. The release adds practical AI tools that help users search, organize, and clean up video collections faster, with less manual work and without sending a single frame to the cloud.Three new AI features anchor the release. AI Face Recognition lets users search by the people who appear on camera. AI Object Detection makes footage searchable by what is visible in the frame. AI Transcription turns spoken audio into searchable text across interviews, presentations, training sessions, and event recordings. All three run locally on Windows, which means footage never leaves the user's environment and there are no per-minute processing fees or upload waits.Version 10 also introduces catalog cleanup tools. Duplicate Scene Removal identifies and removes repeated material across a catalog, and an automatic option to remove thumbnails without faces makes large people-focused archives easier to browse."The teams we work with — often small ones, where one person handles the archive — don't want to hand their footage over to a cloud service just to get useful search results," said Robert Lönn, Co-Founder. "They want their footage to stay where it is, on their machines, their discs and servers they trust, and they want the search to be fast enough to actually use."Fast Video Cataloger continues to stand apart from cloud-first media management tools by giving users local control over their own video collections. Running on Windows, the software is built for professionals who need fast search, strong visual browsing, structured metadata, and intelligent retrieval without moving video archives to the cloud.Fast Video Cataloger 10 is available today at www.videocataloger.com , where a fully featured free trial can also be downloaded.

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