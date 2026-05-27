Bedrocan and Becanex Launch Strategic Product Cooperation — Joint Market Presence in Germany

We have always been precise about how we grow our cannabis. Becanex is equally precise about how it is extracted.” — Jaap Erkelens, CEO of Bedrocan

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dutch medicinal cannabis pioneer Bedrocan and Berlin-based extraction specialist Becanexare launching a strategic product cooperation. Germany is the first market in which the two companies appear together. The public kick-off will take place in May 2026 with two consecutive industry events in the same week: Cannabis Europe in London and the Medical Cannabis Conference in Berlin.A Cooperation With HistoryThe connection between the two companies dates back more than a decade. As early as 2014, the team around Becanexco-founder Eral Osmanoglou worked with Bedrocan under a scientific licence. What began then as a research collaboration is now developing into an industrial partnership — a sign of maturity for a market that in recent years has evolved from a scientific niche into a regulated segment of pharmaceutical supply."As early as 2014, the team around Becanexco-founder Eral Osmanoglou developed the first concentrates from the Bedrocanflower together with Bedrocan under a scientific licence," says Sebastian Kamphorst, Managing Director of Becanex GmbH Complementary Expertise, Shared ValuesThe cooperation is based on a conviction shared by both companies: that medicinal cannabis must meet the same standards of diligence, standardisation and transparency as any other pharmaceutical active ingredient. Bedrocan brings more than two decades of experience in standardised cultivation and produces in EU-GMP-certified facilities in the Netherlands and Denmark. Becanexcomplements this expertise with pharmaceutical extraction processes at its Berlin production site, which holds a manufacturing authorisation under Section 13(1) of the German Medicines Act (AMG), a GMP certificate, and a registration as an active substance manufacturer under Section 64(3g) AMG."We have always been precise about how we grow our cannabis. Becanex is equally precise about how it is extracted," explains Jaap Erkelens, CEO of Bedrocan.The German Market in TransitionThe German market for medical cannabis has changed fundamentally since the Medicinal Cannabis Act (MedCanG) came into force in April 2024. According to data from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), import volumes rose from around 72 tonnes in 2024 to approximately 201 tonnes in 2025. Alongside this development, demand for pharmaceutically standardised products for pharmacy compounding is also growing.In parallel with this market dynamic, the regulatory discussion is in motion. The Bundestag is currently debating an amendment to the Medicinal Cannabis Act, and possible adjustments to the benefits catalogue are being discussed as part of the statutory health insurance (GKV) financing debate. Against this backdrop, the importance of standardised, pharmaceutically high-quality supply options for magistral compounding in pharmacies continues to grow.European Value ChainGermany covers its demand for medicinal cannabis predominantly through imports — according to BfArM, in 2024 considerable volumes came from European producing countries, including Portugal, Denmark and Spain. With production sites in the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, Bedrocan and Becanexare committed to a European value chain with short distances and established regulatory standards.Longer-Term RoadmapBeyond the immediate market presence, the cooperation is designed as a longer-term roadmap. Joint activities in research & development as well as in healthcare-professional information are part of this roadmap. Further steps will be communicated in due course.For more information, visit bedrocan.com and becanex.com.Contact for enquiriesBecanex GmbH, Sebastian Kamphorst, Managing Director, sebastian@becanex.com Bedrocan International , Karolina Ostapenko, Head of Business Development, business@bedrocan.comAbout Becanex GmbHBecanex GmbH is a Berlin-based manufacturer of pharmaceutical cannabis concentrates for compounding in pharmacies . At its Berlin site, Becanexholds the manufacturing authorisation under Section 13(1) AMG, the GMP certificate, and is registered as an active substance manufacturer under Section 64(3g) AMG. More information: www.becanex.com About Bedrocan InternationalBedrocan is the world's most experienced manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade medicinal cannabis. With more than two decades of expertise, we deliver the consistency and quality required for the production of cannabis medicines. From EU-GMP-certified production facilities in the Netherlands and Denmark, we supply pharmaceutical manufacturers, compounding pharmacies and healthcare providers worldwide with cannabis API and cannabinoid-based preparations. More information: www.bedrocan.com

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