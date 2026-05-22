Companion Diagnostics Market Size and Share Companion Diagnostics Market Growth Forecast Companion Diagnostics Market Trends and Insights

Companion Diagnostics Market Size Worth $22.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $22.7 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Companion Diagnostics market to surpass $23 billion in 2030. In comparison, the In-Vitro Diagnostics market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $232 billion by 2030, with Companion Diagnostics to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,176 billion by 2030, the Companion Diagnostics market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Companion Diagnostics Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the companion diagnostics market in 2030, valued at $8.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of precision medicine approaches, expanding pipeline of targeted therapies requiring biomarker-based patient selection, rising collaboration between diagnostic companies and pharmaceutical firms for co-development of companion tests, growing regulatory approvals for biomarker-driven oncology treatments, and robust healthcare infrastructure supporting advanced molecular testing across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Companion Diagnostics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the companion diagnostics market in 2030, valued at $7.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high concentration of biopharmaceutical innovation hubs, increasing clinical trial activities focused on targeted therapies, rapid integration of genomic profiling in routine clinical practice, strong reimbursement frameworks for molecular diagnostics, and continuous advancements in biomarker discovery enhancing personalized treatment decision-making.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Companion Diagnostics Market In 2030?

The companion diagnostics market is segmented by product and service into assays, kits and reagents, and software and services. The assays, kits and reagents market will be the largest segment of the companion diagnostics market segmented by product and service, accounting for 66% or $15 billion of the total in 2030. The assays, kits and reagents market will be supported by the increasing demand for validated diagnostic tests alongside targeted drug therapies, growing utilization of biomarker-based screening in oncology, rising volume of diagnostic testing driven by expanding cancer prevalence, continuous innovation in assay development for higher sensitivity and specificity, and strong demand from laboratories for standardized and reliable testing solutions across clinical settings.

The companion diagnostics market is segmented by technology into polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization, and immunohistochemistry.

The companion diagnostics market is segmented by indication into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, and melanoma.

The companion diagnostics market is segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, reference laboratories, and contract research organizations.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Companion Diagnostics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the companion diagnostics market leading up to 2030 is 21%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Companion Diagnostics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global companion diagnostics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the adoption of precision medicine approaches in clinical decision-making, accelerate the growth of targeted therapies and biologics across therapeutic areas, and support the rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases requiring personalized diagnostic solutions.

Rising Adoption Of Precision Medicine - The rising adoption of precision medicine is expected to become a key growth driver for the companion diagnostics market by 2030. Healthcare systems are increasingly shifting toward individualized treatment approaches that rely on patient-specific genetic and molecular profiles to guide therapy selection. Companion diagnostics play a critical role in identifying suitable patient populations, improving treatment efficacy, and minimizing adverse drug reactions. This growing emphasis on personalized care is accelerating demand for advanced diagnostic solutions that align with targeted therapies. As clinical practices continue to evolve toward precision-based models, the adoption of companion diagnostics is expected to expand significantly. As a result, the rising adoption of precision medicine is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Growth In Targeted Therapies And Biologics - The growth in targeted therapies and biologics is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the companion diagnostics market by 2030. The increasing development of drugs designed to act on specific molecular targets is creating a strong need for diagnostic tools that can accurately identify eligible patients. Biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on co-development strategies where therapies and diagnostics are developed in parallel to improve clinical outcomes and streamline regulatory approvals. This trend is strengthening the integration of diagnostics into drug development pipelines and enhancing treatment success rates. Consequently, the growth in targeted therapies and biologics is projected to contribute around 2.2% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic And Genetic Diseases - The increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the companion diagnostics market by 2030. Rising incidence of conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and rare genetic diseases is driving the need for more accurate and early diagnostic solutions. Companion diagnostics enable precise disease classification and support timely therapeutic interventions, improving patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare resource utilization. The growing global disease burden is also encouraging healthcare providers to adopt advanced diagnostic technologies for better disease management. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases is projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Companion Diagnostics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the assays, kits and reagents market and the software and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $14 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the expanding role of diagnostics in therapy selection, increasing integration of digital platforms for data interpretation and clinical workflow optimization, growing demand for scalable testing solutions across laboratories, and continuous advancements in diagnostic technologies supporting high-throughput and accurate analysis. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on improving treatment precision, enhancing patient outcomes, and accelerating innovation in diagnostic ecosystems, driving substantial growth across the global companion diagnostics landscape.

The assays, kits and reagents market is projected to grow by $9 billion, and the software and services market by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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