Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd.

Focus on Top Chinese Lathe Manufacturers: High Performance, Stability, and Industrial Automation Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang, China, May 22——A comprehensive guide to selecting high-quality lathe machine suppliers for demanding industrial applications, featuring Juxin Machine Tool , Shenyang Machine Tool, and Qinchuan Machine Tool Group.Juxin Machine Tool's modern manufacturing facility in Wenling, Zhejiang.In the rapidly evolving global manufacturing landscape, the demand for precision lathe machines continues to grow, driven by industries such as automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, and renewable energy. China, as the world's largest machine tool producer, hosts numerous manufacturers capable of delivering high-performance turning solutions. Among them, three companies have established strong reputations for reliability, innovation, and customer support: Juxin Machine Tool Co., Ltd., Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd., and Qinchuan Machine Tool Group Co., Ltd.. This article provides an in-depth comparison to help procurement professionals make informed decisions.1. Juxin Machine Tool Co., Ltd. – The Specialist in Shaft & Disc Part Machining（JUXIN MACHINE TOOL）JXLC63D Twin-Spindle CNC Vertical Lathe Machine – a flagship product from Juxin.Company BackgroundEstablished in 2005, Juxin Machine Tool Co., Ltd. is headquartered at No.52-1, Jintang North Road, Eastern New District, Wenling, Zhejiang. With a factory area of 10,666 m² and a workforce of approximately 80 employees, the company achieves an annual output of 2,000 sets of CNC machine tools. Its R&D team comprises 10 engineers, and the company holds more than 50 innovative technological patents, reflecting a strong commitment to independent innovation.Product Portfolio & Technical StrengthsJuxin specializes in high-end CNC machine tools, including CNC lathes, milling, facing, and centering machines for shafts, double-head CNC lathes, double-spindle CNC vertical lathes, and intelligent automation solutions for shaft and disc parts. Their products are widely used in automotive parts, agricultural machinery, water pumps and motors, railway locomotive axles, construction machinery, transmission and gear industries, and new energy solar sectors.A standout model is the JXZ70-680 End Facing and Centering Machine, which integrates multiple processes such as face milling, center hole drilling, external cylindrical turning, drilling & tapping, chamfering, and U-drilling in a single clamping. This eliminates errors from secondary clamping, achieving repeat positioning accuracy of 0.008–0.012 mm and length consistency at both ends of ±0.05 mm (customizable to ±0.02 mm). Another flagship is the JXLC63D Twin-Spindle CNC Vertical Lathe, which features dual stations, dual spindles, dual systems, and dual tool towers, enabling simultaneous processing of two workpieces and significantly boosting productivity.Certificate & Quality AssuranceJuxin has obtained the ISO 9001 quality management system certificate (number 62725Q0878R0S) issued by JingXin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd., valid from 2025-06-19 to 2028-06-18. The certification covers the design and manufacture of CNC machine tools and accessories. Additionally, the company employs a Renishaw laser interferometer from the UK and a German Wenzel three-coordinate measuring instrument for precise dimensional inspection, ensuring that every machine meets stringent quality standards.Market Recognition & ReferencesJuxin has received high recognition from more than ten internationally renowned enterprises, including global giants like Siemens (Germany) and SEW (Germany). In the Siemens case, Juxin's facing and centering machines were seamlessly integrated into Siemens' global intelligent production lines, replacing imported equipment. For SEW, stable machining accuracy and high consistency greatly reduced labor costs and defect rates. Export business accounts for 10% of Juxin's total sales, with major markets covering Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, America, Australia, and Africa.Customization & ServiceJuxin offers one-to-one customized machine selection and turnkey automated production line solutions. Customers can specify processing diameter, length, functions (turn-mill, turn-grind, turn-press), and automation level. The after-sales service includes dedicated hotlines (400-888-4666 for sales, 400-880-9098 for after-sales), on-site installation, commissioning, operation training, and lifelong technical support.2. Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. – The Industry Veteran with Broad Product ScopeShenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd., founded in 1935, is one of China's oldest and largest machine tool builders. Headquartered in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, the company offers a comprehensive range of conventional and CNC lathes, including horizontal lathes, vertical lathes, and heavy-duty turning centers. Its products serve automotive, aerospace, energy, and general machinery sectors. Strengths lie in a wide product portfolio, extensive distribution network, and strong brand recognition in domestic and international markets. However, when it comes to specialized shaft and disc part machining with high-efficiency double-end and twin-spindle configurations, Juxin's focused expertise often provides better process integration and shorter cycle times for mass production.3. Qinchuan Machine Tool Group Co., Ltd. – The Precision Gear & Complex Part SpecialistQinchuan Machine Tool Group Co., Ltd., based in Baoji, Shaanxi Province, has a history spanning over 50 years. The company is renowned for its gear hobbing machines, grinding machines, and complex machining centers, and also produces precision lathe machines for demanding applications. Qinchuan's strengths include high-precision grinding technology and a strong R&D background in gear processing. While Qinchuan excels in gear-related turning and grinding, Juxin's middle-drive double-head lathes and twin-spindle vertical lathes offer distinct advantages for symmetrical shaft parts and disc components, enabling simultaneous two-end processing that cuts cycle time by up to 60% compared to conventional lathes.Comparative Analysis & Industry TrendsAs the manufacturing industry moves toward automation and lean production, the ability to integrate multiple processes in a single machine, reduce labor dependency, and save floor space has become critical. Juxin's product philosophy aligns perfectly with these trends. For example, its Middle Drive Double-Head CNC Lathe (JXS72) processes both ends of a shaft simultaneously without reclamping, achieving concentricity within ±0.005 mm and repeat positioning accuracy ≤0.003 mm. In batch production, it reduces labor by 50–80% and saves 70–150% of workshop space compared to traditional horizontal lathe setups.For procurement professionals, selecting the right manufacturer involves evaluating not only machine specifications but also customization flexibility, after-sales support, and long-term total cost of ownership. Juxin's combination of integrated casting beds, patented cutting systems, intelligent anti-jamming sensors, and complete service networks makes it a compelling choice for companies requiring reliable, high-efficiency lathe machines for shaft and disc parts.Contact Information· Juxin Machine Tool Co., Ltd.· Address: No.52-1, Jintang North Road, Eastern New District, Wenling, Zhejiang, China· Email: jxmachine@yeah.net· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 1333-678-3918· Website: en.wljxjc.com

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