Zlatan Ibrahimović Backs K-Sport as Global Ambassador and Anchor Investor to Accelerate International Leadership

Zlatan Ibrahimović and Alberto Guidotti

MILAN, ITALY, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zlatan Ibrahimović has officially joined K-Sport , a leading Italian technology firm specialising in sports performance analysis, marking a significant strategic move to accelerate the company’s growth and global leadership.The Swedish football legend has entered the company’s as Global Ambassador and Anchor Investor, leveraging his international profile to drive the brand's expansion across key markets, Europe, USA, Asia. The partnership is rooted in a shared vision to "democratize" sporting talent through AI and data.By making professional-grade performance metrics accessible to both elite athletes and amateurs, the collaboration seeks to ensure that talent is recognised and developed regardless of an individual's starting point.Zlatan Ibrahimović stated: “Throughout my career, I have always been highly selective about where I invest my time; K-Sport is the sport-tech company I have chosen to support. I saw something unique in this project: a model that uses data to democratize sports, giving everyone a real chance to be scouted, measured, and improved. I believe K-Sport will become a global catalyst for this shift, validating a new way of defining performance and talent. Ultimately, in sports as in life, it’s not about your starting point—it’s about what you do with the opportunities you’re given”.Founded in 2008 by Mirko Marcolini, K-Sport established itself as a pioneer by becoming the first company worldwide to register a patent for match analysis based on artificial intelligence. Over the years, the firm has built a formidable global presence, now collaborating with more than 1,800 clubs and national teams while monitoring the performance of over 150,000 athletes.Today, it is recognised as a benchmark in the international sports-tech sector, underpinned by consistent expansion and solid financial growth. In 2025, the group reported revenues of $6,03 million, representing a 112% increase over last two years, while maintaining a positive EBITDA.Looking ahead, K-Sport’s industrial plan is focused on the medium-to-long term, with a strategic target to exceed $80 million in revenue by 2030. This vision is centred on building the world's largest ecosystem for identifying, measuring, and developing talent, regardless of an athlete's starting point.A core component of Ibrahimović’s involvement is the global rollout of K-Fans, a platform designed to bridge the gap between professional and grassroots sports. Utilizing wearable technology and a dedicated app, K-Fans allows amateur and youth players to track their performance and share data within a global database accessible to scouts and professional clubs.Alberto Guidotti, President & CEO of K-Sport, commented: “Zlatan chose K-Sport because he saw a vision that transcends pure technology. This isn't just an industrial venture; it’s a commitment to making sports more open and accessible. Our goal is to build a system where success is defined by an athlete's dedication, not the circumstances they were born into. Given the current challenges facing Italian football, we believe it is vital to invest in tools that help young talent rise to the top. When we democratize data, we democratize opportunity”.K-Sport’s growth is further supported by recent international activity, including the acquisition of the Australian firm Sport Performance Tracking (SPT), which has strengthened the company’s position in English-speaking markets.The firm’s current portfolio includes top-tier Italian clubs such as Inter, Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina and other, as well as the Italian, Argentina and Brazilian national teams. Beyond football, K-Sport provides technical analysis for elite tennis (including athletes like Flavio Cobolli, Andrey Rublev) and basketball (the Italian national team and EuroLeague).To support further international expansion and accelerate the growth of its Fans division, K-Sport’s current shareholders — Medsport (the CEO’s family office), Rialto Venture Capital (AVM’s technology-focused fund, with Simone Brunozzi board member and Alessandro Profumo serving as President of K-Sport’s Advisory Board), and KM (the founder’s family office) — announced a new fundraising round planned for Q2 2026. The raise will include participation already confirmed from new venture capital firms, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), and an equity crowdfunding campaign, aimed at broadening the company’s investor base

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