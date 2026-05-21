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911 Communications Names Angelina Fucile Employee of the Quarter

From Maria Mitchell, 911 Communications Director:

"The Emergency Communications Center nominates Angelina Fucile as Employee of the first quarter 2026.   Angelina along with the rest of the team was required to learn the new Emergency Alerting platform.   She became very proficient and comfortable with the system and began assisting the leadership team in rebuilding the prebuilt mapping platforms.   She willingly assisted leadership when asked as well as recognized issues working to resolve them with the vendor.    Her actions are that of a team member where one steps in for the greater good of the department even though the work being done may not normally be a duty."

Congratulations, Angelina!

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911 Communications Names Angelina Fucile Employee of the Quarter

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