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State Secretary Grašič at a quadrilateral meeting in Switzerland on a unified European response to global crises

SLOVENIA, May 21 - State Secretary Neva Grašič participated in the annual quadrilateral meeting held in Fribourg, Switzerland, on 19 May 2026. Bringing together Slovenia, Austria, Liechtenstein and Switzerland at the level of deputy foreign ministers, the meeting was hosted by Swiss State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel.

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State Secretary Grašič at a quadrilateral meeting in Switzerland on a unified European response to global crises

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