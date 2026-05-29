THY Precision Adds Cleanroom Injection Molding and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Capabilities for Medical OEMs

Medical plastic injection molding services Medical injection molding in ISO Class 8 cleanroom Medical device manufacturing and cleanroom assembly ISO 13485 certified medical plastic injection molding ISO 13485 medical plastic injection molding

THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision) expands cleanroom injection molding capabilities to support medical device OEM manufacturing and healthcare applications.

THY Precision is committed to delivering high-precision cleanroom injection molding and medical device contract manufacturing solutions for global healthcare OEMs.” — THY Precision Team

CHANGHUA, TAIWAN, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global demand for high-quality medical devices and precision healthcare components continues to rise, THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.), a leading Taiwan-based medical plastic injection molding company, is strengthening its position as a trusted partner for medical device OEMs worldwide.

With advanced cleanroom injection molding facilities, ISO-certified quality systems, and vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturing capabilities, THY Precision delivers comprehensive solutions for medical plastic injection molding, cleanroom assembly, and healthcare product manufacturing.

ISO 13485-Certified Medical Plastic Injection Molding Company in Taiwan

THY Precision is an ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified medical plastic injection molding manufacturer, demonstrating its commitment to international quality standards for medical device manufacturing and healthcare applications.

Operating under a robust quality management system, THY Precision ensures regulatory compliance, process validation, traceability, and risk management for Class I, II, and III medical devices.

As a Taiwan medical injection molding company, THY Precision provides reliable manufacturing solutions for global medical OEMs seeking high-precision, scalable, and cost-effective production.

Advanced Cleanroom Injection Molding and Cleanroom Assembly Capabilities

A key differentiator of THY Precision is its advanced cleanroom injection molding environment designed for contamination-sensitive medical applications.

The company operates:

ISO Class 8 cleanroom injection molding and assembly facilities

ISO Class 7 cleanroom assembly and packaging environments

These controlled manufacturing environments ensure medical plastic components are produced under strict cleanliness standards, minimizing contamination risks and supporting product safety and regulatory compliance.

THY Precision’s cleanroom injection molding capabilities support applications including:

Medical disposables

Diagnostic device components

Implantable plastic parts

IV and infusion system components

Laboratory consumables

By integrating cleanroom injection molding, assembly, and packaging under one roof, THY Precision provides a complete one-stop medical device manufacturing solution.

Vertically Integrated Medical Device Contract Manufacturing (CDMO)

As a full-service medical injection molding CDMO, THY Precision offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions for medical OEM and ODM projects.

Its vertically integrated services include:

Product design and engineering support

Precision injection mold development

Medical plastic injection molding

Cleanroom assembly and packaging

Secondary processing and finishing

This vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturing model improves production efficiency, shortens lead times, and ensures stable quality throughout the entire manufacturing process.

Customers benefit from streamlined communication, scalable production capacity, and reduced supply chain risks.

High-Precision Medical Injection Molding Technology and Automation

THY Precision operates more than 80 all-electric injection molding machines ranging from 30 to 300 tons, supported by advanced automation and robotic systems for 24/7 manufacturing.

The company achieves ultra-high precision with injection molding tolerances as tight as:

±0.001 mm for high-precision medical applications

Micro molding capabilities for complex medical device geometries

Advanced manufacturing technologies include:

Micro injection molding

Optical injection molding

Automated optical inspection (AOI)

Real-time process monitoring

These automated manufacturing systems reduce human error, improve consistency, and support high-volume medical plastic injection molding production.

Medical Device and Healthcare Applications

THY Precision supports a broad range of medical device manufacturing applications, including:

Medical filtration components

Dialyzer and chamber filters

IV and infusion system components

Disposable medical products

Diagnostic device components

Optical components for medical devices

These applications require strict quality control, biocompatibility, and regulatory compliance — areas where THY Precision has extensive manufacturing expertise.

Taiwan-Based Medical Manufacturing with Global Supply Capability

Located in Taiwan, THY Precision benefits from the country’s advanced precision manufacturing ecosystem, experienced engineering workforce, and efficient global supply chain infrastructure.

Taiwan is recognized worldwide for:

Precision manufacturing expertise

Strong intellectual property protection

Reliable global logistics

Competitive production efficiency

These advantages enable THY Precision to provide reliable medical device contract manufacturing services for customers worldwide.

Commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Long-Term Partnership

Quality assurance remains at the core of THY Precision’s medical manufacturing operations.

The company implements:

Rigorous validation and testing procedures

Continuous improvement systems

Advanced inspection technologies

Automated quality monitoring

THY Precision also emphasizes long-term partnerships with global medical OEM customers by providing flexible and customized manufacturing solutions.

With expanding cleanroom injection molding and medical plastic injection molding capabilities, THY Precision continues to support the evolving needs of the global healthcare industry.

Meeting Growing Global Demand for Medical Plastic Injection Molding

The global healthcare market continues to grow rapidly due to:

Aging populations

Increasing demand for medical devices

Expansion of diagnostic and disposable healthcare products

As demand increases, the need for reliable medical plastic injection molding and medical device contract manufacturing partners continues to rise.

THY Precision addresses these market demands with:

Scalable production capacity

ISO-certified cleanroom manufacturing

End-to-end OEM and ODM support

High-precision medical injection molding technology

Its ability to combine precision engineering, regulatory compliance, cleanroom manufacturing, and automated production makes THY Precision a preferred medical device manufacturing partner worldwide.

About THY Precision

THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.) is a Taiwan-based medical plastic injection molding and medical device contract manufacturing company specializing in cleanroom injection molding, precision medical components, and healthcare manufacturing solutions.

With ISO 13485 certification, advanced automation systems, and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, THY Precision provides complete services from product development to mass production for global medical OEM customers.

The company serves industries including:

Medical devices

Healthcare products

Optics

Electronics

High-tech applications

Through continuous innovation, quality assurance, and customer-focused manufacturing, THY Precision continues to lead the field of cleanroom injection molding and medical plastic injection molding in Taiwan. Please visit website at https://www.thy-precision.com for more information.

Medical Injection Molding Company in Taiwan｜THY Precision (​Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.)

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