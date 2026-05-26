Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour Debuts on the Las Vegas Strip at MGM Grand this June

Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour will officially debut on the Las Vegas Strip beginning Thursday, June 18 at the Underground Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour at the Underground Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is perfect for bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthdays, convention groups, date nights, and adults looking for a wildly different night out on the Strip. Guests looking to become part of the action can purchase the $89++ VIP package, which includes access to the premium “Volunteer Zone” seating area and offers the best opportunity to participate in the comedy hypnosis experience.

Tickets for the wildly interactive adult comedy experience on sale now.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour will officially debut on the Las Vegas Strip beginning Thursday, June 18 at the Underground Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. After building one of Myrtle Beach’s most successful live comedy experiences over the last six years, Falcon now brings his fast-paced, interactive adult comedy phenomenon back home to Las Vegas. Tickets on sale now.“We built something incredible in Myrtle Beach over the last six years, and now I get to bring that energy back home to Las Vegas,” said Steve Falcon. “This show is fast, unpredictable, interactive, and absolutely built for a Vegas audience. It’s a wild adult night out packed with edgy humor, outrageous audience moments, and wickedly uncensored fun you can only get in Las Vegas. Every night turns into controlled chaos in the best possible way because the crowd becomes part of the comedy. MGM Grand has such an iconic entertainment legacy, and the Underground Theater has the perfect vibe for this show… intimate, energetic, and a little rebellious. I plan on pushing that energy to the limit every night.”Perfect for bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthdays, convention groups, date nights, and adults looking for a wildly different night out on the Strip, Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour delivers an interactive comedy experience unlike anything else in Las Vegas. Part stand-up, part improv, and part hypnosis spectacle, the hilarious 85-minute unscripted production blends razor-sharp crowd work, edgy adult humor, and outrageous volunteer participation into a nonstop night of unpredictable comedy.Backed by immersive lighting, high-energy music, and a nightclub-style atmosphere, Falcon transforms willing audience members into the hilarious stars of the show, creating spontaneous moments that are different every single night. Over the last six years, Falcon has performed more than 1,000 live shows and hypnotized over 10,000 volunteers, building a loyal following and earning a reputation as one of the most unique interactive comedy experiences in Myrtle Beach.Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour takes place nightly at 9:30 p.m., except Wednesdays at 8 p.m., inside the Underground Theater at MGM Grand. The show contains R-rated comedy geared toward adults and is recommended for audiences ages 16+ (or chaperone discretion).General Admission tickets are priced at $49++, while Prime tickets are available for $69++ and include preferred seating. Guests looking to become part of the action can purchase the $89++ VIP package, which includes access to the premium “Volunteer Zone” seating area and offers the best opportunity to participate in the comedy hypnosis experience. All tickets come with a meet-and-greet experience after the show.To reserve tickets, call the Box Office at 866-799-7711 or visit mgmresorts.com.

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