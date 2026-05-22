The 45th XJTLU Board of Directors Meeting held

On 21 May, the 45th Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) Board of Directors Meeting was held at the University’s SIP Campus. The meeting was presided by Professor Shan Zhiwei, Chair of the XJTLU Board of Directors and Standing Committee Member of the Party Committee and Vice President of Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU).

The Board discussed and approved a series of key agenda items, including XJTLU’s “15th Five-Year Plan” Development Strategy and the 2035 Long-Range Vision, the campus development planning project, and the nominations of XJTLU Honours. A number of key projects were reported to the Board, including the collaboration and outcomes of the XJTU–University of Liverpool (UoL)–XJTLU tripartite collaboration, XJTLU’s Academic Structure Upgrade and the development of the Integrated Academy Model, and other key institutional development updates. The Board spoke highly of XJTLU’s achievements during the 2025–2026 academic year and reaffirmed its continued full support for the university’s long-term development.

After the meeting, the Board members attended the unveiling ceremony of Yinshui Siyuan Monument, and participated in the University’s 20th anniversary celebration events.