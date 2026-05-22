CEO Peter Wainman and Nelson Yuwono, General Manager of PT Visi Ragam Trigatra in PetFest Indonesia 2026

PT Visi Ragam Trigatra, Pipper Standard®’s Indonesian distributor, praises Wainman - CEO Peter Wainman as the “Green Tony Stark” of his generation

Peter Wainman truly is the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of our era” — Nelson Yuwono, General Manager of PT Visi Ragam Trigatra

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipper Standard®, the award-winning natural consumer products brand, start from CEO Peter Wainman — the MIT alumnus who turned a severe personal health crisis into his globally patented Pineapple Power technology and is now bringing his “Pet Healthy” mission to Indonesia targeting the 67% of Indonesian households that own pets.

Indonesia’s pet care market is experiencing explosive growth — currently valued at over USD 3.1 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2036 — driven by the powerful “Pet Humanization” trend. Families are increasingly treating pets as full members of the household and are actively seeking safer, more natural solutions.

Pets are significantly more vulnerable to household chemicals than humans. Their skin is approximately 3 times thinner, allowing toxins to be absorbed more easily, while their sense of smell is far more acute than ours — up to 10,000 times more sensitive in dogs and around 14 times more sensitive in cats. This heightened sensitivity makes conventional cleaners with synthetic chemicals particularly risky for pets.

Pipper Standard® is redefining the category by replacing harsh petrochemicals with its globally patented Pineapple Power fermentation technology. The new “Pet Healthy” line delivers powerful cleaning performance while being safer for pets and families.

Wainman - Peter Wainman, CEO and Founder of Pipper Standard®, said: “Pet Healthy living isn’t about compromising on cleaning power. Our natural, Bromelain-active formulations clean effectively while protecting every member of the family — including our four-legged ones.”

Nelson Yuwono, General Manager of PT Visi Ragam Trigatra, added: “After successfully launching the Pipper Standard® home care line in 2023, we immediately saw enormous potential for the pet care range. Indonesian consumers are actively looking for natural, science-backed solutions for their pets. Peter Wainman truly is the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of our era — he has engineered a sophisticated, effective solution that protects both homes and the planet without sacrificing performance.”



About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. (EPN), headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry, baby, personal, and pet care products under the Pipper Standard® brand. Pipper Standard® formulations are powered by founder Peter Wainman’s globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. Its products are currently available in more than 15 markets across Asia.

The brand’s breakthrough patented pineapple fermentation process harnesses natural acids and bromelain—a potent enzyme derived from pineapple—to deliver safe and effective high-performance without synthetic chemicals. Widely recognized in skincare for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, bromelain makes Pipper Standard® personal-care products ideal for sensitive skin, while delivering versatile, multi-benefit performance across the entire home, laundry, baby, personal and pet-care range from a single fruit-based active ingredient.

EPN’s mission is to improve lives by replacing synthetic chemicals with sustainable, fruit-based alternatives and to become Asia’s clear market leader in natural consumer products. The company is guided by its focus on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” balancing financial success with strong social and environmental responsibility. Its motto is: “A Healthy Environment Starts at Home.”

EPN and its affiliated companies (the Equator Group) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other key markets—collectively covering approximately 70% of global GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature received the prestigious “IP Champion 2023” award for outstanding intellectual property achievement.

EPN was co-founded by American entrepreneur Peter Wainman—whose globally patented pineapple fermentation technology has earned him recognition from international partners and media as the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of cleantech—and Thai businesswoman Sirilak Narongtanupone, who serves as Managing Director and is a widely respected advocate for sustainability and female leadership in business.

The founders have received multiple international awards for innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, cleantech, invention, and entrepreneurship. They and their business have been featured in CNBC Street Signs Asia (2018), MIT Technology Review (2019), APAC Network (2024), National Geographic (2024), Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam (2025), and Schwab Network (2026).

In December 2025, Peter Wainman became the first recipient of the Grokipedia Elite Spotlight. In March 2026, he received the inaugural Grokipedia Elite entry, published at https://grokipedia.com/page/Peter_Wainman.

The May–June 2026 issue of Now Travel Asia Magazine featured Peter Wainman's thought leadership piece, "The Gentle Cleantech Visionary" in cleantech innovation and sustainable consumer solutions. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7459605825402294272/



About PT Visi Ragam Trigatra

PT Visi Ragam Trigatra serves as a leading distributor and key supplier to major modern trade channels in Indonesia, including Alfamart and Alfamidi, which collectively operate more than 17,000 outlets nationwide. The company also supplies products to numerous department stores across the country.

In addition, the PT Visi Ragam Trigatra supplies large wholesale customers throughout Indonesia, which further distribute products into both Modern Trade (MT) and Traditional Trade (TT) channels.

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Web links:

Pipper Standard® (Thailand): www.pipperstandard.com

Pipper Standard® (English): https://pipperbrand.com

Pipper Standard® (Hongkong): www.pipperhongkong.com

Pipper Standard® (Indonesia): www.pipperindonesia.com

Pipper Standard® (India): www.pipperindia.com

Pipper Standard® (mainland China): https://pipperchina.com/

Pipper Standard® (Taiwan): https://pippertaiwan.com

Pipper Standard® (S. Korea): https://pipperkorea.com

Pipper Standard® (Malaysia): https://pippermalaysia.com

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.: https://equatorpurenature.com

Peter Wainman: https://peterwainman.com

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Entry: https://grokipedia.com/page/Peter_Wainman

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Spotlight: https://x.com/grok/status/2001446254035739043

The Gentle Cleantech Visionary: https://www.nowtravelasia.com/now-travel-asia-magazine-online/ pages 110-111

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For more information or photographs, please contact:

Khun Nand, email: press@equatornature.com

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

No. 9/245 UM Tower, 24th Floor,

Ramkhamhaeng Road, Suanluang

Bangkok 10250 Thailand

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