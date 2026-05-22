Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2026| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2030

vPlant-Based-Meat Market Report 2026_Segments Plant-Based-Meat Market Regional Share 2026 Plant-Based-Meat Drivers & Restraints 2026

The Business Research Company's Plant-Based-Meat Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Plant-Based-Meat market to surpass $22 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Specialty Foods market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $508 billion by 2030, with Plant-Based-Meat to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,313 billion by 2030, the Plant-Based-Meat market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Plant-Based-Meat Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the plant-based meat market in 2030, valued at $7.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing consumer shift toward sustainable and ethical food consumption, rising prevalence of flexitarian and vegan diets, strong retail penetration of plant-based alternatives across major supermarket chains, continuous product innovation improving taste and texture profiles, and growing investments by food companies in alternative protein production and supply chain expansion across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Plant-Based-Meat Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the plant-based meat market in 2030, valued at $6.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to high consumer awareness regarding environmental and health impacts of conventional meat, increasing availability of plant-based options in quick-service restaurants and foodservice outlets, strong brand competition driving product diversification, rising demand for clean-label and non-GMO ingredients, and expanding partnerships between food tech companies and mainstream retailers to enhance market accessibility across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Plant-Based-Meat Market In 2030?

The plant-based meat market is segmented by product type into burger patties, sausages, strips, nuggets, and meatballs. The burger patties market will be the largest segment of the plant-based meat market segmented by product type, accounting for 32% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The burger patties market will be supported by widespread consumer familiarity with burger formats, strong adoption across fast-food chains and casual dining restaurants, ease of product standardization and scalability in manufacturing, increasing demand for convenient ready-to-cook meal options, and continuous improvements in flavor replication and juiciness to closely mimic conventional meat products.

The plant-based meat market is segmented by source into soy, wheat, pea, and other sources.

The plant-based meat market is segmented by distribution channel into grocery stores, food and drinks specialty stores, convenience stores, and online stores.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Plant-Based-Meat Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the plant-based meat market leading up to 2030 is 14%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Plant-Based-Meat Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global plant-based meat market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase rising health and wellness awareness, strengthen sustainability and environmental concerns, and support the expansion of the growing flexitarian population and product innovation.

Rising Health And Wellness Awareness - The rising health and wellness awareness is expected to become a key growth driver for the plant-based meat market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly adopting healthier dietary habits, reducing red meat consumption due to concerns related to cholesterol, obesity, and chronic diseases. Plant-based meat products are perceived as healthier alternatives, offering lower saturated fat content and improved nutritional profiles. Food manufacturers are responding by developing fortified and functional products enriched with proteins, vitamins, and minerals. This shift toward health-conscious consumption is accelerating product adoption across diverse consumer groups. As a result, rising health and wellness awareness is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Growing Emphasis On Sustainability And Environmental Concerns - The growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental concerns is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the plant-based meat market by 2030. Consumers and organizations are increasingly recognizing the environmental impact of conventional livestock farming, including greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and land degradation. Plant-based meat production requires fewer natural resources and generates a lower carbon footprint, making it an attractive sustainable alternative. Companies are also strengthening sustainability commitments and transparent sourcing practices to align with consumer expectations. Consequently, sustainability and environmental concerns are projected to contribute around 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Flexitarian Population And Continuous Product Innovation - The expansion of the flexitarian population and continuous product innovation is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the plant-based meat market by 2030. A growing number of consumers are adopting flexible diets that combine plant-based and animal-based foods, driving demand for versatile meat alternatives. Food companies are introducing new formats, flavors, and textures that closely replicate traditional meat experiences, enhancing consumer acceptance. Advancements in processing technologies and ingredient formulations are further improving product quality and variety. As flexitarian adoption increases globally, demand for innovative offerings is expected to rise significantly. Therefore, the expansion of the flexitarian population and product innovation is projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Plant-Based-Meat Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the burger patties market, the sausages market, the strips market, the nuggets market, and the meatballs market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing consumer preference for sustainable and plant-based diets, rising awareness of health and environmental benefits, growing demand for meat alternatives among flexitarian and vegan populations, continuous product innovation in taste and texture, expansion of retail and foodservice distribution channels, and strong investments by food companies in plant-based product development. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward alternative protein consumption, enhancing dietary diversity and sustainability, and supporting innovation in food technology, fuelling transformative growth within the broader plant-based food industry.

The burger patties market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the sausages market by $2 billion, the strips market by $1 billion, the nuggets market by $2 billion, the meatballs market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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