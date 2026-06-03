Building Bridges: U.K.–Oregon Trade Forum Strengthens Tech and Hospitality Ties

U.K. and Oregon leaders unite to boost technology and hospitality investments, fostering innovation and cross-border collaboration

PORTLAND, OREGON, OR, INDIA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government officials and industry leaders gathered Thursday, 14-May-2026 at the World Trade Center in Portland, for the U.K.–Oregon Trade Relations forum, a high-profile summit aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties. The event focused on expanding cross-border trade, streamlining international investments, and fostering innovation across the technology and hospitality sectors.The summit brought together key regional and international figures, including the Governor of Oregon, representatives from Business Oregon, and delegates from the U.K. Consulate General in San Francisco. Expert panel sessions highlighted targeted discussions on the challenges and opportunities of cross-border expansion.Hiten Bhuta, Founder and CEO of CGS Infotech and Cyberweb Hotel, LLC, asked relevant questions to the panel regarding the mechanisms of the U.K. investment process. Representing one of America’s leading hotel tech companies, Mr. Bhuta outlined his strategy to acquire U.K. technology firms and hotel properties, sparking a dialogue on scaling travel tech directly into the U.K. market. Panelists acknowledged the strategic value of his vision for bilateral tourism and AI infrastructure.“We are actively exploring investments to acquire hotel properties and technology companies within the U.K., while creating pipelines to encourage U.K. tourists to visit our Oregon portfolio,” Mr. Bhuta stated. “Understanding how new trade frameworks reduce compliance barriers is critical to deploying our SaaS and AI platforms across borders.”Following the public panel, Mr. Bhuta participated in a series of closed-door discussions to lay the groundwork for a proposed Tourism AI Innovation Center and a potential GPU data center project. The afternoon transitioned into targeted networking, facilitating direct strategic pathways between executives.Throughout the event, Mr. Bhuta connected with approximately 15 key delegates, including Pannie Harwood of the London Economic Development Corporation and representatives from the U.K. Consulate’s press office. Discussions also included consular officials Tim and Deidre Moore, focusing on regulatory frameworks for cross-border AI deployment and technology acquisitions.On the state level, Mr. Bhuta engaged with Business Oregon’s Steve Thompson, STEP Director and Global Trade Specialist, and representative Tatum to explore regional support for high-tech infrastructure development. Additional strategic interactions included introductions to regional business and media consultants such as Shantanu Gupta of Cascade System, Julia Bancock of New Rose City Consult, and Intralini’s Alqn, alongside local media contacts Tamra and Kate Prosper.The discussions and connections forged at the forum are expected to accelerate transatlantic collaboration, aligning Oregon’s technological growth with the U.K.’s expanding hospitality and digital markets. The summit highlighted the importance of innovative partnerships and investment strategies to support sustainable economic growth and enhanced tourism between the U.K. and Oregon.---

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.